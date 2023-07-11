Laughter as Woman Playing With Big Dog Forgets He Has Strength of 200lb Man

They may be big in size, but inside every large dog is the heart of a puppy. One owner was reminded of this recently, resulting in a spilled drink and a stained sofa.

In a clip shared to TikTok on July 1, with almost 370,000 views, user @saint.in.the.city is chilling on the couch with a nice beverage. Her Saint Bernard, Midas, wanders over and gently pats her leg for attention. "What do you want?" she asks the huge hound, who whines for a cuddle.

The TikTok poster rubs Midas's ears before holding her hand out and asking for his "paw." He obliges but manages to knock over her can, sending foam all over the coach and his owner. "Ah, you just spilled my drink on me," his owner says in the footage, before yelling "Midas."

The Saint Bernard looks thoroughly shamed by his actions, bringing out the puppy-dog eyes and flopping on the floor despondently. "When you forgot your dog has the strength of a 200lb man," @saint.in.the.city wrote alongside the video. "Just another day with Midas."

A guilty-looking Saint Bernard dog lying on the grass. A video of a specimen called Midas has gone viral after he spilt his owner's drink with his gigantic paw. Byrdyak/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Saint Bernards can grow up to 30 inches in height (2.5 feet) and weigh up to 180 pounds. But despite its large size, the breed is known for its easygoing, calm nature. The dogs can be highly affectionate to both family members and strangers, although their size can be intimidating and difficult for seniors or young children to handle.

Originally bred to be a search-and-rescue dog, Saint Bernards are "powerful and muscular," according to Hill's Pet Nutrition. However, their sweet disposition has earned them a reputation as a "nanny dog," with the family film Beethoven (1992) casting a Saint Bernard in such a role.

TikTok users defended Midas, with PeterDracs writing: "It wasn't his fault."

"He's a good boy, he did nothing wrong," posted GoblinCheeks.

"You asked for paw, he gave you paw.... apologize to him right now," commented Jacob Boersma.

"What do you have to say for yourself, hm?!?!?!" wrote tylakells.

"He is an innocent angel who has never done nothing wrong in his life," posted pierinna.

"This is the Midas touch," commented AICookie1.

"That was a mere fraction of his power," joked Chris P Bacon.

"Bro is an actual unit," wrote SNEEKYMEEKY.

Leon dubbed Midas: "200lbs of strength but 500lb of love."

