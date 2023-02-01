Woman Proves That Her Goat Is 'Broken' as She Films It Copying a Kangaroo

A funny goat has left the internet in stitches after a video of her imitating a kangaroo went viral on social media earlier this week.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by the animals' owner, under the username Kiwifarm21, the goat can be seen hopping across the field, just like her kangaroo sibling. A caption on the hilarious post explains, "Ever since getting a kangaroo, my goat walks funny," followed by "My goat is broken!"

While in many parts of the United States keeping these types of pets would not be permitted, Oklahoma has laws that allow owners to have unusual pets.

According to website The Spruce Pets, in Oklahoma, you can keep almost any animal except native bears and native large cat species. But this doesn't mean that anyone can own any pets, in facts, special permits are required for some types of animals.

Permits are usually required for venomous reptiles. Still, animals like ferrets, primates, hedgehogs, and many other exotic animals that aren't native to the state are exempt from permit requirements.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 2.3 million views and 157,000 likes so far.

Users were left in hysterics by the hilarious, unusual, video, and some viewers decided to leave some comments in the thread on behalf of the pets too.

One user, Novemburrrrr, commented: "Excuuuse me, where'd you get a kangaroo and can we see more of it please?" And Mimilove26 said: "Do u think Kangaroo Jack will try hurting the goats when he's older???"

Acosta wrote: "Goat: how was that / kangaroo: like this watch." And Heather Marquardt-Ho said: "This is possibly the cutest thing I've seen all day." Idkkate3 added: "Wait ..you can just GET a kangaroo, I did not know this."

Another user, TheresaM, commented: "He's like how you do that." And Saltlife Ricardo said: "goats are funny I had one when I was younger but neighbors called animal control cause it was in the city."

Ana wrote: "Just trying to be one with the kangaroo while goating." And Trese added: "You mean all this time us goats have been doing it wrong?"

Newsweek reached out to Kiwifarm21 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.