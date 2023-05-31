Fury as Woman Refuses to Go Sister's Wedding Unless She Pays for Babysitter

A mom refusing to attend her sister's wedding unless she pays for childcare is being slammed online.

Posting to Reddit's Am I the A****** (AITA) forum, u/Few_Temporary_2185 explained her sister is having a child-free wedding in another state. This makes it difficult for her to attend as a single mom, as she would need to pay for two days' worth of childcare.

"I can't have family watch my son since they'll all be at the wedding and I don't really have friends who will babysit for 2 days," the poster wrote.

She asked her sister if she could bring her 6-year-old son to the wedding, but was told that there were "no exceptions" to the policy.

This stock image shows two women arguing while sitting on a sofa. A Redditor's sister said there are "no exceptions" to the child-free rule at her upcoming wedding. AntonioGuillem/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Few_Temporary_2185 explained she'd need childcare to attend, which she can't afford. She asked if her sister would cover the costs of a nanny or babysitter, irking the bride.

"She got offended, and said 'children and weddings are both parts of life' and I need to 'just figure it out, it's my kid, my problem,'" she continued. "Which sure that's true, but also...her wedding, her making it a problem by not allowing me to bring my kid."

She told her sister that if she didn't pay for childcare then she wouldn't be attending her wedding. In response, her sister called her "ridiculous" and "entitled."

Now, the poster's family is angry with her for "not being there" for her sister.

"I'm mad at her for turning the family against me and complaining about me behind my back to my parents," she said.

A stock photo of a stressed-out woman reading a bill. A Redditor said that because she can't afford two days of childcare, she can't attend her sister's wedding out of state. She asked her sister to pay for a babysitter. fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Jacqueline Vazquez, CEO at Lifetime Events by Jacqueline, told Newsweek that there are both pros and cons to a child-free wedding.

"An adult-only event adds more sophistication to the wedding," she said. "Some couples prefer not to have children running around or crying during special wedding moments."

While many parents are great at watching their children, others are not, which can be a nuisance to other guests. However, couples will need to accept that some guests will be unable to attend if they can't secure childcare.

"Decisions about a child-free wedding are based on the couple's preferences and wedding expectations," Vazquez said. "It's no disrespect to parents, but keep in mind the highlight of the wedding is the couple."

Reddit users backed Few_Temporary_2185's sister, voting her "YTA" (You're the A******) in the situation.

A stock photo of a crying woman while on the phone. The Redditor's family took the bride's side in their argument, much to her disappointment. Povozniuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"It's no one else's responsibility to pay for your childcare. Completely unreasonable ask," said idontcare8587.

"You went about this all wrong," Redditor flatgreysky wrote. "Don't ask for handouts from a stressed out bride."

"I've never heard of a bride/groom being expected to pay for a guest's childcare. What nonsense," wrote Veblen1.

However, some users supported Few_Temporary_2185, with ColossusOfChoads slamming the "hostile, heartless" comments.

"Some people don't understand the circumstances at all," agreed chiefVetinari.

"You tried to reason with your sister first and explain the impossibility of it, but instead she has single mum shamed you," said Capricious_Asparagus.

"If you can't rely on your family, who can you rely on?" asked 7kekkei_genkai7. "If her sister wants OP there, then sister should either agree to OP's option OR suggest alternatives that work. Being rude is not it."

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.