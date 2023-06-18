Woman Refusing to Be Bridesmaid Sparks Debate: 'Don't Have to Explain'

A post about a bride-to-be who was left "bawling" at her engagement party after her future sister-in-law declined to be a bridesmaid has sparked debate on Reddit, the online forum.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username u/notyourbridesmaid, the 29-year-old said her brother Tom and his fiancée Kim, both 30, are due to get married next spring.

The poster broke the news to Kim at the engagement party that she won't be able to be a bridesmaid. She wrote that she "calmly told [Kim] that while I don't have to explain myself and didn't appreciate her not respecting my answer, I didn't have time to take part in the activities or dedicate any time to planning or helping her."

The Reddit post comes after a record year for weddings in the United States, where an estimated 2.6 million couples got married in 2022, according to The Knot. The wedding planning website conducted a February 2023 survey of 12,000 couples who got hitched last year.

The Redditor said that Kim had asked her to be a bridesmaid by dropping off a "bridesmaid proposal" kit and a "handwritten letter" at her home. Due to a busy week, she forgot to decline Kim's invitation.

"I planned to give her a call within a couple of days to let her know I wouldn't be able to do it, citing a busy schedule and the demands of a toddler," she wrote. "Unfortunately, my husband had a medical emergency the next day and I had to deal with an ungodly amount of admin for the next few days, and it slipped my mind until I was on my way to Tom and Kim's engagement cocktail party at my parents' house."

At the party, the excited bride-to-be tried to introduce her to the other bridesmaids but was devastated and "snapped" when her future sister-in-law dropped the bombshell that she wasn't going to participate, according to the Redditor.

To make the situation worse, she flat out told Kim that "you and I are not friends" when she pointed out that the Redditor had planned/hosted the wedding of a friend last year. Kim began "bawling."

Was the poster rude or was the bride-to-be overreacting?

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that the poster's "intention was in the right place, but unfortunately, it happened too late at the engagement party."

Mary Smith, the founder of the wedding planning website Vowness, said that "just because [Kim's] the bride, she's not entitled to people's time or their emotional, mental, physical and financial labor—which is what is required of a bridesmaid."

"It was only on my way to the party, having finally had a chance to think about something other than the possibility of my life falling apart for more than a minute, that I remembered the box," the Redditor said.

Tom wants his sister to change her mind but said "he won't hold it against" her for not taking on "the burden" of being a bridesmaid, according to the poster.

'Short-Sighted'

Life coach Tarla Makaeff told Newsweek that the poster certainly did not need to accept, but the way she handled this situation; putting her brother, Tom, in the middle; and calling this a "burden" is not only incredibly rude but also short-sighted.

"Her brother's loyalty moving forward may turn completely to his wife, and may just alienate his sister and cause their relationship to wither...all over the way she refused to be a bridesmaid," Makaeff said.

'Should Have Been Mature, Kind and Empathetic'

Smith noted that the poster "had a lot going on that week, which explains why she didn't decline earlier" and "pulling the bride-to-be aside and informing her of her decision before things went too far was the right and mature thing to do."

"The bride should have been mature, kind and empathetic enough to accept the decision," she told Newsweek.

'Pretty Rude' but 'Makes Total Sense'

In a comment that got 10,200 upvotes, one Reddit user said: "It probably should've been a priority to tell her as soon as you received the proposal and saying 'You're not my friend' was pretty rude if she hasn't done anything wrong to you. She also shouldn't have snapped at you and should've accepted your choice like an adult when you told her, though."

In a comment that got 4,700 upvotes, user Valkrhae wrote: "Her husband went to the hospital the very next day—I think it makes total sense that pretty much anything else would be the furthest thing from her mind at that point, especially [because] her comments suggest it was pretty serious."

User candaceelise wrote: "She should've phoned Kim BEFORE the engagement party. Yes life throws you curve balls but that doesn't mean you can't find 5 minutes in to call and let her know you have to decline."

"I can't imagine a situation where Kim wouldn't have known the husband was in the hospital, so it's a little insane to me to expect an answer the day after he gets out, and then ARGUE about the answer she gets," Cavethem24 said.

User pikaia_gracilens pointed out: "Kim assuming that a non-response from OP was an acceptance of her bridesmaid proposal is crazy, especially if she knew anything about what was going on with OP's husband."

Newsweek reached out to the original poster via the Reddit messaging system for comment.

