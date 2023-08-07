Woman Rescues Wobbly Kitten Moments Before Being Euthanized at Shelter

A tiny kitten with cerebellar hypoplasia, also known as wobbly cat syndrome, who was moments away from being euthanized has now been given a second chance at life.

Kristen Lester from The Kitten Sanctuary in central Pennsylvania has helped many cats over the years, so when a nearby shelter asked her to take care of a kitten with the developmental condition, she couldn't say no.

Lester told Newsweek that 7-week-old Ricochet was going "to be euthanized when a shelter staff member stopped the euthanasia," and contacted her right away.

"Ricochet's cerebellar hypoplasia is severe, and we have a bit of an unknown medical history, so it's hard to say how he got it. He has an excellent quality of life, as these cats can live normal lifespans, but they just need support depending on the severity," Lester said.

Since coming under her care, Ricochet is undergoing physical therapy and hydrotherapy, which helps to "build his muscle strength and coordination."

"His wobbles won't go away, but we do believe we can lessen the severity. Cerebellar hypoplasia cats are incredibly resilient and adaptive, so I have no doubt that Ricochet will do just fine," Lester added.

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, cerebellar hypoplasia is caused by the cerebellum of the brain failing to develop properly. The cerebellum is known to control fine motor skills, balance and coordination, so cats with this condition will usually experience jerky movements, tremors and side-swaying.

The most common cause for this condition occurring is when a pregnant cat becomes infected with a feline panleukopenia virus, and the infection gets passed onto the unborn kittens. VCA Animal Hospitals explains on its website that the virus can attack the cerebellum of the kittens, leading to the underdevelopment.

There is no treatment for cerebellar hypoplasia, however, but generally these cats will have a normal life expectancy and might just need a bit more help every now and then.

Lester shared a viral video of the "special needs kitty" to TikTok (@ricochetthechkitten) on August 2, which has already been viewed more than 266,000 times. By sharing the wobbly cat's story, Lester hopes to educate people on the condition and to show people that euthanasia isn't the only option.

"The social media reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive and positive. My primary goal is to educate on cerebellar hypoplasia, and how happy these cats are. The love for Ricochet on social media is tremendous and I appreciate everyone in his corner," Lester said.

She continued: "I did have a small portion of comments stating that he needed to be euthanized, but so much of that comes from not having any knowledge on the condition. I take those comments with a grain of salt, and I try to educate them about Ricochet instead. It's disheartening to see people jump to automatic euthanasia, when all these cats need is time, support, and therapy."

Ricochet is doing well since joining The Kitten Sanctuary, but Lester admits that it's still too soon to contemplate sending him to a home. She believes that he's likely to be a long-term foster placement, but adoption hasn't been ruled out.

The viral video of Ricochet has received more than 86,000 likes and over 6,800 comments in just a matter of days, with many TikTokers praising Lester's selflessness in taking Ricochet under her wing.

