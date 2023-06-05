Internet Amazed by Woman Who Rescued a Wolfdog Considered 'a Lost Cause'

The internet is often awash with stories of stray dog recoveries and transformations, but few have attracted quite as much attention as one owner who rescued a wolfdog in 2022 and set about domesticating and nurturing the unusual animal.

TikTok user @happywolf__ has been documenting the highs and lows of owning Kiba the wolfdog since rescuing him. In a detailed TikTok video, she explained that he was "scared of the world" when she first got him, and she struggled to get him to go anywhere.

It took a while before Kiba's new owner could rid him of his body sores and clean his dirty coat, as she began to ease the pain and discomfort he was in. Over time, Kiba began trusting his new owner and she was able to start enriching his life with games and long outdoor hikes.

Alongside the video, which has amassed over 5.6 million views, the TikToker remorsefully wrote in the caption: "So many people in my life didn't understand why I took on Kiba," adding that they viewed him as "a lost cause."

A file photo of a white wolf in a forest. A woman has admitted that rescuing a wolfdog hasn't been easy, but she's made incredible progress. AB Photography/Getty Images

Individual states may have their own regulations about pets crossed between a wild animal and a domestic one, but at the federal level, the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) says that a hybrid cross between a wild animal and a domestic animal can be considered domestic.

The International Wolf Center notes how complicated owning a wolf hybrid can be and that very few people actually succeed in their endeavor. They explain that the higher the content of wolf in the dog, the less likely they are to make a good pet and so they might require specialist alternative care.

Owners take on a big risk in adopting a wolf hybrid, and domestication isn't a simple task due to a wolf's physical and psychological makeup.

Adopting Kiba has been a tumultuous and difficult quest, but his new owner hasn't given up on the wolfdog. At one point in the viral video, she recounts when Kiba growled and bared his teeth at her, but she didn't see it as a sign of aggression. She recognized that it was a pain response for Kiba, who was just trying to protect himself.

She outlines in the video how she "learned to respect him" and started to better understand his boundaries. Ultimately though, she says that "he needs love, and he needs people."

The gradual process of domesticating the wolfdog and earning his trust has paid off, as Kiba is now so much happier and calm.

In the video, the owner says: "he has come so far, and I think he's really happy here. He even tried to play with a dog that he doesn't get to hang out with much. It just shows the potential that he has."

@happywolf__ A longer Kiba update ❤️ so many people in my life didnt understand why I took on Kiba. They thought he was a lost cause. I had to fight and fight and fight to advocate for him, even with my vet. He is not a bad dog, he just didnt know. Thank you to all the support I have had on this platform. I could always turn to you to share the hardships and wins of our journey. As much hate as I got, all I could see was the love and support. Kibas success is because of you too❤️ I finally feel like I’m making real progress. #rescuedogupdate #rescuewolfdogs #noregretsforme ♬ original sound - Happywolf

After having to "fight to advocate for him," Kiba's owner now feels like she's "making real progress." The journey isn't over, but she has thanked her TikTok followers for their unwavering support throughout the process.

The video showing how far the huge wolfdog has come, which was posted in April, has generated over 687,000 likes and more than 3,800 comments so far.

One supportive person commented: "This is such a beautiful story. The patience you have with him is amazing. We need more humans like you in this world."

Another commenter wrote: "Everybody wants to rescue animals until they found out how much patience, time and dedication takes to help them. Thank you for not giving up on him."

Newsweek reached out to @happywolf__ via email for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the video.

