Vet Introduces 'Massive' Wolf-Hybrid Puppy Who Is Three Months and 35lbs

A wolf-dog hybrid is stunning people on TikTok, with users unable to believe the 12-week-old puppy's size.

Dr. Lindsay Butzer (@dr_lindsaybutzer)—a small animal veterinarian—recently shared a video of herself holding a giant wolf-puppy hybrid called Syrus.

Despite still being a baby, Syrus weighs 35 pounds, with Butzer struggling to keep the hefty boy in her arms.

Dr. Lindsay Butzer described Syrus as a "massive baby" in the viral video. Lindsay Butzer/@dr_lindsaybutzer

"This is Syrus and he is a huge baby," she explains in the clip. "He's massive."

In the next scene, Butzer is kneeling down on the ground with Syrus. Still holding him close while he rests his paws on her knee, Syrus sits calmly—despite his wild heritage.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the oversized pup, with the video receiving over 780,000 views and over 1,200 comments.

'He Is a Very Sweet Boy'

Wolf-dog hybrids are legal in Florida. However, they are considered captive wildlife rather than a pet, with owners needing to obtain a special license.

Syrus is a regular at the Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, which Butzer runs with her father, Dr. Brian Butzer.

The pup was there for his second round of vaccination shots when the viral clip was filmed, but he often hangs out at the hospital's day care.

Syrus weighs 35 pounds at just three months old, but is smaller than his littermates. Lindsay Butzer/@dr_lindsaybutzer

"He is a very sweet boy," Butzer told Newsweek. "He plays with bigger dogs such as German shepherds and Dobermans."

Butzer said that wolf-dog hybrids like Syrus can grow to 80 to 110 pounds. Although Butzer said Syrus is smaller than his siblings who also visit her veterinary practice.

Bred and raised by a local breeder, Syrus' mom is 40 percent wolf, 30 percent malamute, 20 percent German shepherd and 10 percent husky. His dad is 20 percent wolf, 60 percent Siberian husky, as well as part malamute and German shepherd.

Syrus was adopted by a family who already own a Weimaraner and a dalmatian, with a huge yard for the pooches to play in.

Unsurprisingly, wolf-dog hybrids are harder to raise, due to their wolf instincts (which include howling and den-building).

Butzer also treats Syrus' siblings, who are even larger than he is. Lindsay Butzer/@dr_lindsaybutzer

Without proper training and socialization, Butzer said these instincts can lead to aggression, with wolf-dog hybrids not having the "same sense of loyalty and respect" that regular dogs do—something that was developed over thousands of years of domestication.

However, Butzer said that Syrus has a very low percentage of wolf DNA and is so far very well-behaved.

"He has had a great upbringing with his humans," she said.

"He does not bite at all. He is sensitive so I had to go slow with him, but when he feels safe and warms up he is an energetic and silly puppy."

Butzer has encountered several wolf-dog hybrids during her career. Sadly, this includes rehoming animals brought by irresponsible owners.

"[People] purchase them thinking they are cool to own, without knowing all of the hormonal issues and disregarding that they are half wild animal," she said.

At the end of the clip, Butzer included a footnote that read: "Owning a wolf-dog hybrid is not easy! They need a ton of socialization and training time everyday!"

Dr. Lindsay Butzer runs the Clint Moore Animal Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida, with her father. Lindsay Butzer/@dr_lindsaybutzer

'I'm Sorry. WHAT?'

TikTok users adored the hybrid pup, with the video receiving over 116,000 likes.

"He is beautiful," said johnandmaxwedding.

"Gorgeous!!!!!" agreed Archie_theDoberman.

"I WANT HIM," commented Josie.

"Can I please pet him?" asked @etheral.roze.

However, they were also shocked by his age, with Barbara Dowd calling him "enormous."

"I'm sorry. WHAT?" said aveedykadeevy.

"Oh my goodness," wrote Linda.

"The way my mouth dropped when she [said] he was only 12wks," commented Lily.

"He's looking like 'ma'am you can let me go,'" joked Nautica baby.

While Morgan Bea praised Butzer for highlighting the difficultly of owning a wolf-dog hybrid as a pet, writing: "Thanks for including that it's not easy to own one.

"[Many] end-up euthanized or rehomed before the age of 2."

