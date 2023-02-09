Woman Reveals Why She Always Takes Golden Retriever on Vacation

A woman has delighted the internet by explaining why she brings her dog with her on vacation.

The viral TikTok clip begins by showing her golden retriever, Larry, enjoying a swim on his floaty. This is followed by them playing in the water together, and then images of the pair on various adventures.

The heartwarming post, shared on Monday under the username larrypeete, opens with the caption: "Why do you bring him on vacation? He's just a dog."

The answer is obvious from the video's Shakira soundtrack, with the lyrics "Whenever, wherever / We're meant to be together" also captioning the footage of the dog and owner.

Larry is clearly having the time of his life. Retrievers are often great natural swimmers, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), because they are gun dogs bred to retrieve water birds for the hunter.

Other dogs might need some help to feel comfortable in water. When teaching your dog to swim, it's very important you wrap them in a life jacket because their experience needs to be "funny not scary," the AKC said.

This also means that you can't just throw them into the water and expect them to like it—you have to entice them. "Whether it's playing with you or with a toy, create a situation that encourages your dog to enter the water on his own," the club added.

Start the lessons in shallow water, so your dog can get used to having wet feet, before encouraging gradual movement into the depths enjoyed by Larry.

His video has been watched more than 500,000 times in three days and TikTok users loved the clip. "Ok but how excited does he look in his floaty??!!," wrote Melissa.

Michelle Varraveto posted: "Anyone who says 'he's JUST a dog' cannot be trusted. PeriodT."

Many commenters pointed out that pets were part of the family and said they also brought their dogs on vacations. Oscar12882 said: "Not just a dog, they are family."

GabbGMTB posted: "As you should, dogs are family too!" Robin Baker121 added: "Dog. IT'S MASSIVE PART OF THE FAMILY."

Jumper02 wrote: "Of course, I'll bring them." Andrea Lyn commented: "Road trips with my dog are my favorite."

NaturalMysticAdventures summed up the bond between Larry and his owner simply, posting: "Two best friends living their best life."

Newsweek has reached out to the poster for comment.