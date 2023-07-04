Woman Left 'Freaking Out' After Passing Note to a Stranger on Plane

Done with the world of online dating? Move over Hinge and Tinder, as encounters in the sky may be the way forward. Why not take a shot at expressing your interest to that attractive stranger sitting near you on a plane?

Well, one passenger did just that on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to San Diego, and the internet is now invested in its developments.

Natalie (@nataliebonbon), a TikTok user based in San Diego, told how she took a "shot" at asking out a "really cute" stranger she spotted on the plane in a viral clip posted a couple of days ago. The video has received nearly 3 million views.

Whether you love it or hate it, online dating apps and websites have been "instrumental in forging meaningful connections," according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.

The study found that 30 percent of Americans have used a dating app or site, and 12 percent say they "have married or been in a committed relationship with someone they first met through a dating site or app," rather than a random encounter on a plane as in the latest TikTok video.

A message overlaid on the viral clip reads: "Really cute guy sitting in front of me on my flight, decided to shoot my shot." The footage showed the back of the head of a man in a plane seat.

The message continues: "Passed him this note," as the clip shows a handwritten message on a Southwest Airlines napkin that reads, "if you're single/interested text me sometime :) - Natalie."

The footage then shows a woman wearing headphones, smiling while holding her hand to her mouth. A message across the clip reads: "Freaking out because he turned around and introduced himself."

The clip later shows what appears to be a screengrab of a text message that reads: "Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. And yes, single and interested."

According to a subsequent video, Natalie spotted the man after she boarded the plane. Throughout the flight, she kept thinking, "I kind of want to shoot my shot," but didn't want to make him feel uncomfortable. So she waited until the plane was getting ready to land before tapping him on the shoulder and passing him the note.

Upon receiving the napkin, Natalie said the man initially just turned around and asked, "Oh, did I drop this?" before reading the note written on it. He later turned around to introduce himself immediately after reading the note.

"Once we were leaving the plane, he got up and smiled at me and I was like 'He's probably not gonna text me'," Natalie said in the video, "but an hour later I got a text from him."

According to a later video, the pair went on a date. "Conversations went well" during their Korean barbecue meetup and "we had a good amount in common," Natalie said.

In a subsequent video update, the poster said she and the man spoke about her "shooting" her "shot" on the plane. He later said: "Forget dating apps. I'm just gonna go on a Southwest plane and look for a cute girl with a napkin if this doesn't work out."

In another video, the poster said: "The date went pretty well... I think, at least... I don't know about him on the other side. He did ask to see me again later this week, so we'll see."

A caption posted with the video reads: "I hope this encourages more people to do the same."

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the encounter captured in the viral clip.

Lumi wrote: "What is it about airports / flying that always has people checking each other out."

Gabby Dansereau posted: "As a southwest flight attendant I'm fully invested..."

Turbulenttales_ commented: "Girl you shoulda gotten the FAs [flight attendants] involved. We LIVE for this lol."

Jamie wrote, "Catch flights AND feelings," while user cheesy balls posted, "every mans dream."

