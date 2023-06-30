Woman Shares Countless Rejections as She Tells Jobhunters 'Good Luck'

A woman has wished jobhunters "good luck" in a viral social media post that has chronicled her many failed attempts at landing a summer job.

The woman, who is now happily employed while on her summer break from California State University, Northridge, had shared in the TikTok video that she had been rejected numerous times before landing her current job.

"The video I made explains my process of getting a summer job. I had initially sought to work in the entertainment industry this summer as I had in the past, hence why I applied to Illumination Entertainment and Sundance, but was unsuccessful and applied to a lot of other places in different industries as well," Alison Ennik told Newsweek.

The viral video takes audiences online on a tour of Alison Ennik's turbulent jobhunting history where it's made clear that she was rejected from well-known corporations like Home Depot and Lululemon alongside independent restaurants and gift stores.

Alison Ennik had to apply to numerous job postings before she landed her current summer job. The college student shared her tumultuous job search in a now-viral TikTok post. Courtesy of Alison Ennik

Ennik said in the post that Home Depot had considered her for the role of "cart pusher," even though she'd applied to be a customer service assistant. The media management student decided to withdraw her application in response to the homeware retailer's decision. The post traces similar experiences where Ennik had either been rejected from a role, pulled out of an application process, or felt let down by the hiring staff who would be onboarding her.

The woman had revealed in the post that animation studio Illumination Entertainment and Sundance had both rejected her, with Illumination formally rejecting her and the Sundance Institute canceling the internship program that she'd applied to be a part of.

"I just thought it would be funny to share some of my experiences getting an entry-level job for the summer and it really seemed to strike a chord within some people," she told Newsweek

"A lot of people have reached out sharing their own difficulties finding a job in the current market, and I'm glad I was able to start a conversation about that where other job seekers feel heard and understood," she added.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 9 by @AngelicAlison444, the TikTok post which can be seen here has been liked by over 20,000 users and commented on more than 100 times. Plenty of users have shared that they were able to relate to Ennik's tumultuous job search.

One TikToker wrote: "Every job 'we are desperately hiring' then proceed to be the pickiest people ever."

"I'm not even getting rejection emails," another user added.

"You are so real for this," a different TikToker commented.

