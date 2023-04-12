Woman Shares Why She Wanted a Kitten and Puppy 3 Months Apart: 'True Love'

A golden retriever puppy named Freddie and his cat brother, Coco, have melted hearts all over the internet after a video illustrating their friendship went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok by the pets' owner under the username Taylorellabowen, the two can be seen getting accustomed to each other, before cuddling, playing, and just spending some quality time.

The heartwarming video, which was posted on the platform on Saturday, came with a caption that read: "You just got a puppy 3 months ago, why would you get a kitten?"

Pictures of Freddie and Coco together, provided by the pets' owner. A puppy and his kitten siblings have melted hearts online with their friendship. Taylor Bowen

According to the Montecito Veterinary Clinic, when raised together, kittens and puppies can become fast friends and keep each other company, although that doesn't mean there won't be any "growing pains." But it warned that grown dogs may mistake a cat for prey.

To avoid this, its website suggests you first must know which dogs are more suitable to live with cats. It says: "Dogs like Shiba Inus, Huskies, Terriers, Beagles, Dobermans, Malamutes, and Cattle Dogs all have notoriously high prey drives and, if your puppy is one of or mixed with these breeds, you will likely have to be very mindful of their prey drive when rising them with your kitten."

Moreover, once you've chosen the right dog, it suggests introducing them slowly; dedicating time to training your puppy's obedience; and managing their time together.

The pets' owner, Taylor, told Newsweek: "We got Freddie at 8 weeks old in December 2021, we then adopted Coco at 9 weeks old in March 2022. They have pretty much been inseparable since the first few days of bringing Coco home. They love to cuddle but most of all they just love to play together, they are both as crazy as each other!

"They are both ratbags and are basically partners in crime. I'll be making a coffee and then next thing Coco has stolen the milk cap off the bench and is knocking it around the floor with Freddie.

"There's nothing better than coming home from work and they are both just sitting together in the front window waiting for me."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 333,000 views and 30,200 likes.

One user, Akasha and Cowboy, commented: "Note to future self: Get puppy & kitten at same time." And naz14056 said: "Kittens are such little shits it's so cute." Kay_jane7 added: "They are going to be bestfriends their entire life." Jaxcomet joked: "Sneak attack!"

Its_me1337 wrote: "Omg the cuddling is so cute!" And edwardjg2 said: "That'll make any day, Better!" Callie Hancock972 added: "Great now I want a puppy AND a kitten." Mark Brown28 said: "True love."

Another user, birbmcduck, commented: "Nothing better to tire a kitten out than a puppy. It just works." aap1978 added: "So they can be best friends." And Sarah Hardy said: "So damn cute together." kfair70 joked: "My own furry toy! Thanks mom!!"

