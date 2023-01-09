Woman Sharing View From Hotel Room Shocks Internet: 'Nothing Could Prepare'

Given the current cost of living crisis, a cheap holiday deal is very tempting. Unfortunately though, slashing the costs also means sacrificing some things—most likely, comfort.

The internet was left in shock after a video of a budget hotel room in Iceland, with a fake window overlooking the backrooms and corridor, went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Thursday by travel influencer annchirisu, shows her sitting on her hotel bed near a window, which, at first glance, seems to be overlooking an Icelandic geyser. However, the picturesque scenery turned out to be a sticker placed over the window.

In reality, when annchirisu opened the window to the camera, it turned out that the window was an interior one, overlooking the backrooms instead of an outside-facing one.

The post comes with a caption that said: "Hey guys we just checked into our hotel room and we just wanted to show you this amazing view, let me open the window. Bruh."

In the comments, the influencer confirmed that the place she was staying at was a budget room at the Hotel Cabin in Iceland, which she said is about a 20-minute walk from central areas.

About the room, she wrote: "could hear next door snore so loudly so..." The influencer followed it up with: "Trust [me] when I say it was such a stuffy room ... no hotel room view can beat this."

A survey by financial content website Go Banking Rates on how much Americans spend on holidays shows that in 2022, 33.75 percent of respondents indicated that they went over budget, with 11.38 percent stating that they paid significantly more than their budget. Only about 6.46 percent of the lucky ones said that they came in under budget.

The video quickly went viral on the platform and has so far received over 2.2 million views and 166,800 likes.

One user, KL, commented: "who's great idea was [it] to design a window facing the inside of the building instead of outside? I'm baffled." And user Livia Tov said: "Lmaoooo. I was expecting the back of a building or something but not this." Fernanda Galarce added: "Nothing could prepare me for that view."

Olenvainutelias said: "Why is there even a window at that point and not a painting." And Chloe wrote: "I thought Topher was gonna pop up." Knight Lady said: "I blinked at the moment you [stuck] your phone out and I was like 'lol, backrooms"

Another user, Sawan, added: "you're killing me girl, stop you. and it was sooo cold just like a morgue. I was literally [freezing] there in [December no] heater."

Hester joked: "Sweet you got a good view of the backrooms." And Byakkun said: "honestly never saw such a stunning view!" Blondie 666 added: "AYO SHE IN CHAINSAW MAN?!?!?" And Amethyst said: "What? I've been bamboozled."

Newsweek reached out to annchirisu for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.