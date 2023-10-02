On the Internet

Shock as Woman Reveals $6 Top From Thrift Store Is Worth Almost $1K

There is nothing better than finding a bargain when shopping, but one woman's purchase has turned into more of an investment.

TikTok user @peachikinz recently spent $6 on a 1970s gold halter-neck top from a thrift store. While there, the woman said that she noticed the item was very heavy and she "could tell it was valuable" so she searched for the brand Whiting & Davis on eBay.

Layered over the footage of the woman in the store, the text reads: "POV [point of view] - you just found a shirt from the 70s that goes for $800 online." The clip has racked up 1.8 million views and more than 235,000 likes since it was posted on October 1.

@peachikinz

I got it for $6 🫣.. #vintage #thriftfinds #70s #disco #fyp

♬ Got to Be Real - Cheryl Lynn

It isn't just individual second-hand items that hold great monetary value. The used-merchandise industry in the U.S. includes about 20,000 stores with combined annual revenue of about $15 billion, according to NARTS: the Association of Resale Professionals.

Business that involves buying and selling fashion-related items online is booming, too. The fashion e-commerce industry accounts for roughly 23 percent of total online retail sales in the United States, according to Statista. By 2027, the online fashion retail sector could be responsible for more than $300 billion in sales.

More than 300 TikTok users have commented on the post, many of whom have questioned how much the top is really worth.

One user wrote: "Different meaning when it's listed than it's the actual value." The woman responded: "Hun, most of the listings are over $500. A wins a win. Next."

The original poster replied to another comment and wrote: "I wish they would just appreciate this gorgeous top. Who cares about the price honestly, it was just super interesting finding out how valuable it was."

Thrift shop
A woman looks at clothes in a thrift store. One TikTok poster's $6 find has recently racked up over 1 million views in just 24 hours. Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Other users are envious of her find and encourage her to keep the item safe.

One wrote: "Stop. Livingg my dreammmm."

"It was an expensive top in the 70s also," posted another.

In February, Newsweek shared a similar story about a woman who purchased second-hand chairs and was pleasantly surprised by their true value. Another poster managed to cut costs by thrifting 75 percent of her home using Facebook Marketplace.

While there are many perks to thrifting, sometimes used goods can have dangerous consequences. One woman was forced to stop collecting vintage cups as many of them tested positive for lead paint. The coloring was used before any federal regulation on toxic substances and often used to decorate items like furniture, ceramics and even toys. So it is important for thrift shoppers to be careful when bargain hunting.

Newsweek reached out to @peachikinz for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
