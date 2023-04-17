Woman Telling Stepdad She'll Never Have a Pic of Him in Locket Cheered

A woman has been backed online for telling her parents that they have "no right" to touch her locket.

It had been given as a gift by her biological dad, who then passed away in a car accident with her sister when she was a child.

The 19-year-old took to Reddit to explain that her mother and her new husband had tried to tamper with the locket by removing the photos of her father that had been left inside. This was all to add in new pictures of themselves instead.

Stock image of a woman looking at a locket while an older woman watches over her sternly. The Reddit user's mother had tampered with her locket, which had been given to her by her deceased father. Getty Images

According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model, 1 in 13, or nearly 8 percent, of children in the U.S. will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18.

The mom and her new husband's actions have caused quite a stir online. Nearly 800 users expressed their anger at what happened and supported the woman's lifelong grief in the comments section under the post.

"When I was 5 my dad bought me a locket with pictures of him, my mom, my sister and brother. When I was 7 my dad and my sister died in a car accident. My locket became something so treasured that I wore it all the time and didn't care if it was a formal event or not," the woman wrote online.

"When I was 8 my mom remarried. Mom's husband is Jeff. When I was 16 mom and Jeff bought me a new locket with their photos in it. I never wore it, there were some comments and tensions that I never wore the new one," the poster explained.

"My half sisters were upset about me not changing which one I wore all the time. I explained why the original was special and they told me the new one was more special because it included them. My mom was annoyed at me for how I handled it and Jeff bitched at me for not appreciating what they did for me," she added.

After giving readers some insight into the dynamic between herself, her mom and her stepfamily, the woman went on to explain that her mom and Jeff had taken her original locket while she had been out of town. They then tried to squeeze photos of themselves in there.

"When I got home I wanted to look at the photos inside and noticed that they'd taken out my dad's photo and tried to squeeze in Jeff, [and his children]," the poster explained. "I was angry.

"I called mom and asked her if she'd seen my locket and she told me that I drove them to do what they did because I was selfish and inconsiderate and broke their hearts for the last three years by showing which locket I favored and which family I favored as well. She hung up on me," the woman wrote online.

Her mom and stepfamily are now refusing to see eye-to-eye with the Reddit user and have stood by their decision to tamper with the original locket. The woman has since fallen out of favor with them and their relationship has broken down even further.

After confronting her mom over what happened, the woman shared online that she told her and her step-family to "stay the hell away from [her]."

Since it was shared to Reddit on March 25 by @Emotional_Teacher712, the post has been reacted to by over 5,000 Reddit users. The vast majority has shown support for the woman and criticized her "abusive" family.

"I don't think it has anything to do with the locket. It has to do with how they want to control how she feels about the family. They don't want to be someone new in her life, they want to be total replacements and for her to accept that as an absolute fact," one user wrote.

"This is emotional abuse. They are extremely weird about your locket," another posted.

A third commenter wrote: "Everyone deals with pain differently - some parents are not equipped to be single parents. However, trying to manipulate the [original poster] is so wrong on so many levels."

How Can the Woman Reconcile With Her Mom?

Samantha Grimes, a licensed family therapist, told Newsweek how people could approach building bridges with family members after a relationship break.

"There are three things to consider: timing, tone and context," Grimes said.

"With timing, the best thing to do is to find a time that works for both people to hash things out. If someone is in a rush or at work, it's not the right time or place to have the talk.

"With tone, if you can approach the conversation from a calmer place where you are less activated, you will have a clearer mind and be better able to get your point across." added Grimes.

"With context, you can provide your side of the argument and explain what it brought up for you, giving them insight into your own experience. You must allow them to do the same. This can clear up any misunderstandings," she explained.

Grimes added that people should put their egos to one side during these conversations and own at least some of the criticism.

"Often, in arguments, the truth is exaggerated a bit, but the truth is still present," she said.

"Find the 1 percent you can at least own to reduce defensiveness. Empathy is huge. If what you owned up to is true, how might that make someone feel? If you can identify that, they might feel heard and understood. Last but not least, join their team. It isn't you versus them. It's you and them versus the problem," Grimes added.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.