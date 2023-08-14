Woman Praised for Wearing Swimsuit for First Time After Losing 400 Pounds

A video of a woman wearing a swimsuit for the first time since she lost over 400 pounds has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on June 9 by user Teresa Parent (@transformingteresamarie) and has received 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a woman in tears looking into a camera and saying: "I used to weigh over 600 pounds, and I've lost 435 pounds." A small image in the bottom-left corner of the screen shows a larger version of the woman holding a baby up inside a swimming pool. "And I'm wearing a bathing suit for the first time and I just want to show you guys. Please be kind, OK?" she says.

Screengrabs from a viral video on TikTok showing a woman wearing a swimsuit for the first time after losing over 400 pounds. She used to weigh over 600 pounds. TikTok user Teresa Parent @transformingteresamarie

The woman in the latest post is not alone in her struggles with weight. Forty-two percent of adults in the U.S. aged 20 and over from 2017 to March 2020 were reported to be obese. This was according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the same period, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7 percent to 9.2 percent, according to the survey. The CDC says that being overweight is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher, while obesity is classed as registering a BMI of 30 or higher.

The federal health body adds that overweight or obese people have an "increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions," compared to those with a healthy weight. These conditions can range from all causes of death and coronary heart disease to high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes.

In a February 2023 study published in the journal Population Studies, those who are overweight were found to have a 22 percent higher mortality risk than those who have a healthy weight. Obese populations were found to have as much as double the risk.

A caption shared with the latest post reads: "My First Bathing Suit. I am crying the happiest of tears my friends. Bring on the Florida and the Bariatric Cruise to the Bahamas because this girl is ready."

The woman in the clip says, "I have literally never worn an actual bathing suit," as she backs away from the camera to show herself wearing black swimsuit.

"I'm going on a cruise and I'm going to Miami and traveling for the first time since losing all the weight. And I got this cute bathing suit and some sandals to match," the woman adds, while examining her body from different angles.

She is seen in tears, holding her hand over her mouth, as she gets closer to the camera again before the clip ends.

Several TikTok viewers praised the woman in the latest clip and shared messages of support, with @shoelover99 writing: "Teresa! You look wonderful!!! Wear the suit baby!"

Amy posted: "Girl wear that suit! Get in the pool. Take the photos. Bask in the sun!!"

User agunderson2 wrote: "You look stunning!! Wear that with confidence and like the queen you are!"

User mikmik1126 added, "YOU LOOK AMAZING!!!" and Gillie commented: "Girl you look absolutely gorg!! Hope you have the best time on your trip."

Do you have an incredible weight loss story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.