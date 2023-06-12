Woman Loses 91lb in Time for Summer After 'Despising' Herself in Viral Clip

A video of a woman's incredible weight loss journey that saw her shed nearly 100 pounds has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has had 1.4 million views, was posted by caoimhe (@idkacidvibess), a 26-year-old Irish TikToker.

A caption shared with the post read: "A healthier & happier summer this year, total weight loss so far is 6 & a half stone/91lbs, still another 4 & a half stone/63lbs to reach my goal."

The TikToker's weight loss came after undergoing a gastric sleeve, a type of bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery), according to hashtags posted with the caption. The woman had the procedure done around eight months ago, according to a previous viral TikTok video posted on May 20.

Also known as vertical sleeve gastrectomy, a gastric sleeve entails having a surgeon remove most of your stomach, "leaving only a banana-shaped section that is closed with staples," according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The procedure decreases the amount of food that can fit in your stomach, causing you to feel full sooner.

The NIDDK explains: "Taking out part of your stomach may also affect hormones or bacteria in the gastrointestinal system that affect appetite and metabolism. This type of surgery cannot be reversed because some of the stomach is permanently removed."

While bariatric surgery has become "less invasive, safer, and more common" over the years, "the surgery still involves risks," the national health body warns.

A long-term study of bariatric surgery patients done by the NIDDK found that bariatric surgery patients with the highest body mass index (BMI) values had the greatest risk of complications.

The latest viral TikTok video began with a woman in a bikini holding a drink in her hand while lounging in what appeared to be an outdoor pool. A message overlaid on the footage read: "Unhealthy, [depressed] & despising the way I looked."

A subsequent note across the screen read: "Fine...I'll do it myself...-91lbs," before the clip showed the same woman after her weight loss, holding a drink in her hand while standing in an outdoor patio style setting.

Another message overlaid on the clip read: "Happier, healthier & learning to love myself again."

According to previous posts, the woman has also struggled with borderline personality disorder, which "severely impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions," explains the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). The illness may see the person experience "intense mood swings and feel uncertainty about how they see themselves," says the NIMH.

In messages overlaid on a previous viral clip, the original poster said: "For years I was struggling with an ED [eating disorder] & body image issues...I felt helpless and alone and didn't know what to do."

The woman said she "tried everything," from personal training to calorie deficit," but "nothing helped." So she "finally made the decision to fly to Turkey for gastric sleeve surgery."

In a caption shared with this post, the poster wrote: "Having the #gastricsleeve was the best decision I've ever made."

Several TikTokers were amazed by the woman's weight loss transformation.

User @kikixarif wrote: "Your before and after [are] both equally beautiful! So proud of you for achieving your goals x."

Skin_by_Blue agreed, stating: "You're gorgeous in both babe! But i see your confidence and radiating light now."

User ohgeorgiaxx wrote: "Saving this for inspiration, thank you, you look incredible."

TikTok's user8606647429690 wrote "Girl I'm gonna say it....you look great," while Chelsea Acuna said "Congratulations."

