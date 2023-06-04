Woman Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 136lbs Ahead of Thirtieth Birthday

A 29-year-old woman from Australia has gone viral on social media after sharing her incredible transformation, losing more than half her body weight ahead of her thirtieth birthday.

A TikTok user called @Girlcalledcatie shared a video in May comparing her body before starting her weight journey to her body now, proud of finally being able to show her dream shape after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The viral clip came with a caption that read: "I said goodbye to 62kg and hello to a whole new lease on life." Followed by: "I have a feeling my 30's will be my best decade yet."

Stock image of a woman checking her progress with weight loss. An Australian woman went viral for her incredible transformation after losing half her body weight. Getty Images

She told users in the comments that her 137lbs weight loss journey took about 15 months and that she will also be undergoing one more surgery to remove loose skin.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, gastric sleeve surgery, also known as gastrectomy, is a bariatric surgery procedure that removes a large portion of the patient's stomach, which is offered to help people with clinically severe obesity achieve effective weight loss.

A gastric sleeve operation removes about 80 percent of the patient's stomach, leaving just a tubular sleeve about the size and shape of a banana.

"Reducing the size of your stomach is a simple way to restrict the amount of food you can eat in one sitting, making you feel fuller faster. But it also serves another purpose: it reduces the amount of hunger hormones that your stomach can produce. This helps to decrease your appetite and cravings and may help to prevent the impulses that cause people to regain the weight they've lost," the website states.

The average loss is between 25 percent and 30 percent of the patient's body weight in the first one to two years.

"Some people also regain some weight, but the overall average weight loss of 25% to 30% of your body weight is consistent over five years."

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 650,200 views and 48,800 likes on the platform.

One user, Jojobrad, commented: "Amazing. As someone in their 40's, your 30's will absolutely be your best decade. Enjoy." And Marilee said: "wow, getting Gillian Anderson vibes. You look amazing!" islandgirl493 wrote: "You are amazing. These are the videos I want to see. Not 20-year-olds who have never been overweight. You are." Ba_n2023 added: "Wow well done strong women."

Another user, Marjorie M, commented: "Wow massive respect to you for all the discipline behind." And doryhompas said: "Your whole presence is confident, light and beautiful. Well done." Matt added: "looking great in both, glad your happy and healthy."

Danni x wrote: "Amazing!!! Well done you queen!!! So inspirational!" And MrsDyle said: "If this doesn't motivate people, I dunno what else can." okpk57 added: "That's some hard work and relentless effort. Good on you! Keep it up."

Newsweek reached out to Girlcalledcatie for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some extra details and your story could be featured on Newsweek.