Woman Leaves Work to Get Cookies but Discovers Two Dumped Puppies Instead

A video of a woman finding two adorable abandoned puppies on the side of the road while getting cookies for her co-workers has received 13.1 million views on TikTok.

In the clip posted to @rescuermg, a woman can be seen parking up and approaching two stray puppies that had been living in a cardboard box on the roadside.

The poster wrote that she left work to get cookies for her co-workers and "thankfully spotted these two scurrying across the road." She added that the weather was around 30 to 40 degrees Celsius, so "they were sticky and gross. They're emaciated and dehydrated. But they're safe now."

She wrote that "they could've been prevented if someone had only had their female dog fixed. I did search around for more puppies, but non appeared."

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals reports that there are an estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats struggling to survive in the U.S. PETA adds: "They are a result of people's failure to spay and neuter their animal companions, allowing them to bring more animals into a world that already has more dogs and cats than there are loving homes for them."

Why Should I Spay or Neuter My Pet?

Spaying or neutering your pet has financial, behavioural and medical advantages for both you and your pet. In female animals, your pet will live longer because spaying "prevents uterine infections and decreases the incidence of breast tumors, which are malignant or cancerous in about 50 percent of dogs," reports The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The ASPCA adds that "neutering your male companion prevents testicular cancer and some prostate problems."

Fewer health issues lead to fewer vet bills, and no risk of puppies means you won't have to shell out of vaccines and puppy care.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker explained that the puppies are currently classed as No Paws on the Ground (NPOG), "so they will have to stay in the pen, or other sanitized areas until they've had all their shots. This way they don't risk exposure to any diseases spread by other dogs."

The Animal Rescue Professionals Association explains that NPOG means you cannot put your puppies on the grass or on the ground, where they can pick up germs and contaminants. "Taken one step further," the association adds, "it means not to place them on the ground without a clean barrier like a blanket or tarp to protect them from coming in contact with the ground."

The ASPCA also reports that spaying and neutering your dog can make them easier to manage. A male dog may be less likely to roam away from home because they won't have such a strong urge to find a mate. Equally neutering and spaying can reduce aggression, mounting other dogs or inanimate objects, or urinating to mark territory.

Newsweek has reached out to @rescuermg for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.