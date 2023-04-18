Unusual

Woman Working Out at Gym With Sleeping Pup by Her Side Delights Internet

By
Unusual Dogs Pets Animals Viral

Small dog owners may consider themselves lucky that they can bring their furry friends almost anywhere. Take Zwibel, a Chihuahua, who has been caught on camera napping while his owner exercises in the gym.

Zwibel, who lives in Las Vegas, can be seen sleeping with his head peeping out of his carrier that is placed in between a treadmill and a step machine. He appears to be relaxed while he patiently waits for his owner to finish her workout.

During the clip, viewed 1.1 million times, the owner can be heard using a voiceover filter, saying: "When someone says 'it's just a dog' but that dog is your whole world."

Woman and dog
A stock image of a woman exercising with her Chihuahua. A video of the same breed has gone viral on TikTok as the dog patiently waits for his owner to finish working out. Anna Ostanina/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It turns out Zwibel's owner isn't the only person to feel that way about their pet. In fact, 98 percent of Americans consider their dog to be family members.

In April 2019, 1,500 U.S. respondents took part in a survey conducted by ResearchScape International on the behalf of SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, a dog containment and tracking system.

The results also found that dog owners from the Northeast are more likely to let their dogs sleep in a family member's bedroom. And half of the respondents said they allow their canine to sleep in a family member's bed.

The survey also revealed 56 percent of owners expect caregivers to send updates about their dog via text or email, including photos, when they are away from home.

In October, a woman divided opinions as she was willing to sleep on stained bedsheets after her Shih Tzu had an accident on them.

@onionintheusa

#chihuahua #chihuahuastiktok #chihuahuasoftiktok #chihuahuafanclub

♬ original sound - MarlieLeek GSD

Over 1,190 people have commented on the clip, which has racked up 173,400 likes. One user wrote: "Bless it ... that's the reason I never go to the gym !! I feel guilty if I leave mine."

"I'd cry through each set," posted another, while a third commented: "When people say that "it's just a dog" they just have no idea.. and clearly have never had a dog before."

Another wrote: "Awe he is such a cutie, he likes to be snug, he's a precious lil' pup for sure."

But this isn't the first time Newsweek has shared a story about dog lovers. In May 2022, parents were backed for refusing to visit their daughter's new pad without their dog. And in January, a woman decided to cut a date short after discovering that the man didn't like animals, especially rescue dogs like her beloved pet.

Newsweek reached out to @onionintheusa via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC