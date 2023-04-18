Woman Working Out at Gym With Sleeping Pup by Her Side Delights Internet

Small dog owners may consider themselves lucky that they can bring their furry friends almost anywhere. Take Zwibel, a Chihuahua, who has been caught on camera napping while his owner exercises in the gym.

Zwibel, who lives in Las Vegas, can be seen sleeping with his head peeping out of his carrier that is placed in between a treadmill and a step machine. He appears to be relaxed while he patiently waits for his owner to finish her workout.

During the clip, viewed 1.1 million times, the owner can be heard using a voiceover filter, saying: "When someone says 'it's just a dog' but that dog is your whole world."

It turns out Zwibel's owner isn't the only person to feel that way about their pet. In fact, 98 percent of Americans consider their dog to be family members.

In April 2019, 1,500 U.S. respondents took part in a survey conducted by ResearchScape International on the behalf of SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, a dog containment and tracking system.

The results also found that dog owners from the Northeast are more likely to let their dogs sleep in a family member's bedroom. And half of the respondents said they allow their canine to sleep in a family member's bed.

The survey also revealed 56 percent of owners expect caregivers to send updates about their dog via text or email, including photos, when they are away from home.

In October, a woman divided opinions as she was willing to sleep on stained bedsheets after her Shih Tzu had an accident on them.

Over 1,190 people have commented on the clip, which has racked up 173,400 likes. One user wrote: "Bless it ... that's the reason I never go to the gym !! I feel guilty if I leave mine."

"I'd cry through each set," posted another, while a third commented: "When people say that "it's just a dog" they just have no idea.. and clearly have never had a dog before."

Another wrote: "Awe he is such a cutie, he likes to be snug, he's a precious lil' pup for sure."

But this isn't the first time Newsweek has shared a story about dog lovers. In May 2022, parents were backed for refusing to visit their daughter's new pad without their dog. And in January, a woman decided to cut a date short after discovering that the man didn't like animals, especially rescue dogs like her beloved pet.

