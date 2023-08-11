'Wonder Woman 3' Isn't Happening, Here's 9 DC Superhero Movies That Are

Despite Gal Gadot's recent claims suggesting she could still complete her trilogy, Wonder Woman 3 isn't happening, according to reports.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have changed the landscape of DC Comics movies since they took over as the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. In December 2022, they announced it was out with the old and in with the new as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) receives a reboot.

Among that reboot, Variety is reporting it means there will no longer be room on the release slate for a third Wonder Woman movie. Sources told the publication that Gunn, Safran and DC Studios have plans to put such a project into development, despite lead star Gadot telling ComicBook.com recently that she heard she'll "develop a Wonder Woman 3 together" with Gunn and Safran.

DC Studios will be releasing a number of TV shows, both live-action and animated, alongside its movies too. There are also movies featuring DC Comics characters that appear to be disconnected from Gunn and Safran's story cannon.

Gunn and Safran recently revealed their roadmap for the future of the DCEU, which they've dubbed "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters."

While it seems Diana Prince (Wonder Woman's alter-ego) won't be making it a hat-trick, there are plenty of DC Comics characters getting their own movie; some for the first time, while others are returning favorites.

1. Blue Beetle

The next movie to be released in this new dawn for the DCEU was scheduled and shot before Gunn and Safran took over.

Blue Beetle is one DC Comics' oldest superheroes, first appearing in 1939, but this iteration featuring the character Jaime Reyes was first introduced in 2006.

Xolo Maridueña plays the lead superhero in Blue Beetle, which launches in theaters on August 18, 2023.

2. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa returns for the sequel to 2018's box office hit Aquaman. James Wan returns as director while David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returns to write. Amber Heard also returns in her role as Mira, despite rumors suggesting she'd been fired from the movie over the 2022 defamation trial involving her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The movie's release date was postponed due to COVID-19 but will now release on December 20, 2023.

3. Superman: Legacy

The first movie announced to signal the end of the DCEU as we know it, and the emergence of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, will be Superman: Legacy.

Henry Cavill won't be returning to his role as Superman, despite Dwayne Johnson bringing him back for Black Adam. Instead, David Corenswet has been cast as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan replacing Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy will follow the journey of a younger Clark Kent, and is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

4. The Authority

The brutal superhero team called The Authority will get their own movie in the coming years. They come from the WildStorm Universe within DC Comics, which feature a number of superheroes not previously seen in film.

There is currently no set release date for The Authority.

5. The Brave and the Bold

Batman and Robin will enter the new spate of DC movies in The Brave and the Bold, in a story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic book series. A new actor will be cast as Batman as Gunn confirmed it won't be played by Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson.

Within The Brave and the Bold, Batman and Robin will be father and son. There is currently no set release date.

6. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Slated to be based on a recent run of award-winning comics by Tom King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be a darker take on the character of Supergirl. At the time of writing, no actor has been cast and no release date confirmed.

7. Swamp Thing

As the name suggests, Swamp Thing is a darker superhero in the DC Comics stories. Gunn has confirmed this movie is set to investigate the character's origins. There have been other TV shows and movies featuring Swamp Thing in the past, but this could be the character's biggest outing yet. There is currently no release date scheduled for Swamp Thing.

Away from the DCEU, Gunn and Safran's planned Gods and Monsters phase, there are other movies scheduled to launch in he coming months and years.

8. Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, who turned into Joker by the end of the movie.

The sequel will be directed once again by Todd Phillips, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently scheduled for release on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the first Joker.

9. The Batman – Part II

Robert Pattinson sulked into cinemas with his portrayal of a young Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. He came up against The Riddler in his first outing and there was a teased flash of Barry Keoghan's Joker towards the end.

Plot details for The Batman – Part II are currently unknown, but Warner Bros. Studios has it scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.