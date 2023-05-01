Wordle #681, Answer and Hints for Monday, May 1 Challenge

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first developed Wordle during the coronavirus lockdown he was simply trying to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the public in October 2021, however, Wordle quickly developed into a global phenomenon, with many thousands of players all across the English-speaking world. In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, for an unspecified seven-figure sum.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in England, gave some tips on playing Wordle during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Monday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #681, Clues for Monday, May 1

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with distance or options.

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #681, Answer for Monday, May 1

The answer to today's Wordle is "Range."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this may not have been the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser! Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Range' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "range" as: "A set of similar things."

For example: "I offered her a range of options."