Wordle Today #702 Clues, Answer and Hints for Monday, May 22 Puzzle

Today's Wordle has left some players stumped, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game, which involves players from around the world, asks users to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery five-letter word—in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users stumble across the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player tries to guess the answer to a Wordle game on January 12, 2022, in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on it back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon—gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The software engineer sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle, and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #702, Five Hints for Monday, May 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has two vowels.

Hint #2: The word begins with the letter I.

Hint #3: There is a double letter.

Hint #4: The word ends with the letter O.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as "a usually dome-shaped dwelling of arctic regions that is usually made of blocks of snow or ice when built for temporary purpose."

'Wordle' #702 Answer for Monday, May 22

The answer to today's Wordle is "IGLOO."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But for fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at these similar word-based puzzles.