'Wordle' #799, Clues, Hints and Answer for Sunday, August 27 Puzzle

Sunday's Wordle is a tricky one that may stump even the best of players, but help is at hand as Newsweek gives you some tips on how to solve it.

Even creator Josh Wardle has said he struggles to find the answer to the brainteaser on occasion.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning," he told Newsweek in 2022. "She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

A person playing the online game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington D.C. on January 11, 2022. The game has grown from being played by just two people into a global phenomenon with millions of players. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

He created Wordle in an effort to entertain his partner during the coronavirus lockdowns.

After he released it to the public in October 2021, it quickly went viral. Soon it was a sensation that attracted millions of regular users and The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The premise is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The aim is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

Note: The answer for Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down Newsweek's tips and clues with caution to avoid revealing it.

Wordle #799 Tips and Clues for Sunday, August 27, 2023

Players can attempt to solve today's Wordle with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun and a verb.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle has one repeated letter.

Hint #3: The second, third and fifth letters of today's word are vowels.

Hint #4: Synonyms for the word include "calm" and "harmony."

Hint #5: The word features prominently in the name of a lengthy novel by Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

Wordle #799 Answer for Sunday, August 27, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "peace," which Merriam-Webster defines as "a state of tranquility or quiet."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.