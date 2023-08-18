News

'Wordle' Today #790 Answers, Hints and Clues for Friday, August 18 Puzzle

By
News

The latest Wordle puzzle could be quite the challenge for many players but no need to worry, Newsweek has some tips on how to solve Friday's brainteaser.

As fun as the puzzle game can be, a poor start can result in disaster and frustrating failure.

The word-based puzzle was developed by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus lockdown as he wanted a simple game for him and his partner to enjoy.

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum, though the game remains free to play.

Its premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve Friday's puzzle. Getty

Game creator Wardle previously told Newsweek he was surprised to learn the game had first become extremely popular in New Zealand.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. This means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

'Wordle' #790, Tips for Friday, August 18

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "plack" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer contains the letter "x."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's word as: "Exhibiting or marked by strict, particular, and complete accordance with fact or a standard."

'Wordle' #790, Answer for Friday, August 18

The answer to today's puzzle is "exact."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out that tricky word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC