Wordle Today #584 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, January 24 Game

Wordle was first developed during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer originally from the U.K., as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite its humble origins, the game quickly developed into a global sensation after it was first released to the public in October 2021, being widely shared on social media across the English-speaking world.

Wardle would later sell Wordle to The New York Times for an unspecified seven-figure fee, though the game remains free to play.

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., said language puzzles have a long history within human society.

He explained: "I would say, though, that language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #584 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, January 24

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #584.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "calculation," "tally" and "toll."

Hint #5: If you're thinking about math, you're probably along the right lines!

'Wordle' #584 Answer for Tuesday, January 24

The answer to today's Wordle is "Count."

A common word, with two vowels, this may not be the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a good brainteaser.

Did you get it? Congratulations if so. But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, we hope you will join us again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Count' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "count" as "to say numbers one after the other in order, or to calculate the number of people or things in a group."

For example: "Count your money carefully to make sure it's all there."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.