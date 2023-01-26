Wordle Today #586 Hints, Tips and Answer for Thursday, January 26 Puzzle

It's been well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the viral word game shows little sign of losing its popularity.

The rules of Wordle are simple, meaning it can be played by almost anyone, regardless of their experience with word puzzles.

Each day the player has to identify a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how close to the answer you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you put it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Josh Wardle, Wordle's creator, explained how he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Later that month, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, for a seven-figure sum.

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, such as Dordle, Quordle and, for math enthusiasts, Nerdle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #586 Tips and Clues for Thursday, January 26

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #586.

Hint #1: The answer contains three vowels, though one functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #2: The second and third letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "burly," "hulking" and "muscular."

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel in this word structure.

Hint #5: Nightclub bouncers are often considered to be this.

'Wordle' #586 Answer for Thursday, January 26

The answer to today's Wordle is "Beefy."

With three vowels, one of which appeared twice, this may not have been the toughest challenge Wordle has set, but it was still a satisfying puzzle.

Congratulations if you got it right, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will provide another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Beefy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "beefy" as either "heavily and powerfully built" or "of or suggesting beef."

For example, "a beefy thug" or "a beefy flavor."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.