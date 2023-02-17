Wordle Today #608 Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, February 17 Puzzle

Just one more Wordle puzzle to go before the weekend and (no spoilers) today's really is a cracker!

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer originally from the U.K., as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wardle decided to release Wordle to the public, and the game quickly developed into a global sensation. The following January, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for a seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in Britain, offered some tips on playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #608 Tips and Clues for Friday, February 17

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #608.

Hint #1: The first and third letters are the same.

Hint #2: Today's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "hideout," "hoard" and "stash."

Hint #4: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: If you're thinking about storage, you're probably along the right lines.

'Wordle' #608 Answer for Friday, February 17

The answer to today's Wordle is "Cache."

A relatively unusual word, today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players, though the two common vowels certainly helped.

Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Cache' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "cache" as "a hiding place especially for concealing and preserving provisions or implements."

For example: "Police discovered a cache of weapons."