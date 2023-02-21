Wordle Today #612 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, February 21 Brainteaser

A new day means another Wordle puzzle, and Tuesday's certainly is a cracker!

Wordle has been going from strength to strength since it was first released to the public in October 2021, after being invented during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle.

Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first developed Wordle as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the public however, Wordle developed into a sensation across the English-speaking world and in January 2022 it was brought by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in Britain, gave some tips on playing the game during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #612 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, February 21

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #612.

Hint #1: The third and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #2: Today's answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different sentence structure.

Hint #3: Associated with a color!

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Could be used to describe tomatoes.

'Wordle' #612 Answer for Tuesday, February 21

The answer to today's Wordle is "Ruddy."

Well that really was a challenge! An unusual word, with two of the more uncommon vowels (one of which usually functions as a consonant) today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players.

If you did get it we're very impressed but please don't worry if you struggled, they're not all this hard! Wordle will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Ruddy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "ruddy" as "having a healthy reddish color."

For example: "He had ruddy cheeks after returning from a long walk in the cold."