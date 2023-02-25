Wordle Today #616 Tips, Hints and Answer for Saturday, February 25 Game

When Josh Wardle first invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The New York-based software engineer would surely have been surprised to discover that his puzzle had developed into a global sensation, which in January 2022 was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K. gave some tips for playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #616 Tips and Clues for Saturday, February 25

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #616.

Hint #1: The first and third letters are the same.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different sentence structure.

Hint #3: Think numbers.

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. There is, however, in today's answer.

'Wordle' #616 Answer for Saturday, February 25

The answer to today's Wordle is "Fifty."

A relatively common word, with a double letter, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you figure it out? If so, nicely done!

But please don't fret if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will provide another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Fifty' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "fifty" as: "A number equal to five times 10."

For example: "I'm expecting to have 50 guests at my party."