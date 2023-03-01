Wordle Today #620 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, March 1 Brainteaser

It's been 17 months since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the puzzle shows few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity.

Wordle was created during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer who designed the game to be "fun" and "playful."

Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times in January 2022, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on playing the game.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (for example, e and a), consonants (such as r and t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #620 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, March 1

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #620.

Hint #1: The second and third letters are the same.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains three vowels.

Hint #3: You wouldn't want to hit one of these with your car!

Hint #4: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: They are generally associated with colder climates.

'Wordle' #620 Answer for Wednesday, March 1

The answer to today's Wordle is "Moose."

With three vowels, including a double 'o,' this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle, but it was still a good challenge. Did you figure it out? If so, congratulations, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time. Newsweek will, of course, be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Moose' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "moose" as: "A ruminant mammal with humped shoulders, long legs, and broadly palmated antlers that is the largest existing member of the deer family and inhabits forested areas of Canada, the northern U.S., Europe, and Asia."

For example: "As we were driving through the forest I saw a moose out of the window."