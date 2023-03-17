'Wordle' Today #636 Answer and Hints for Friday, March 17 Challenge

A very happy St. Patrick's Day to all who celebrate! Let it be a day of mirth, merriment and Wordle (we promise those three things naturally go together)!

For those who don't know, Wordle is a popular word-based puzzle, invented by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown.

While Wardle was initially only trying to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy," Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021. As a result of this wide-ranging appeal, Wardle was able to sell Wordle to the New York Times in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., attributed Wordle's popularity to the longstanding human fascination with language.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #636 Tips and Clues for Friday, March 17

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are three vowels, one of which usually functions as a consonant.

Hint #2: No letters are repeated.

Hint #3: Can be used to describe food.

Hint #4: The second and third letters are both vowels.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #636 Answer for Friday, March 17

The answer to today's Wordle is "Mealy."

With no less than three vowels Wordle certainly had a St. Patrick's Day treat for us, though being a relatively uncommon word the puzzle is likely to have challenged even experienced players.

Did you figure it out? Congratulations if so, but please don't be put off if not. One of the good things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Mealy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "mealy" as: "containing meal," "Soft, dry, and friable" or "covered with meal or with fine granules"

For example: "The mealy flesh of a pear."