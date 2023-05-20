Wordle Today #700 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, May 20 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, invented Wordle during the coronavirus lockdown he was simply trying to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, the game quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021 and in January 2022 was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #700, Clues for Saturday, May 20

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: It can help keep your drink warm.

Hint #4: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #5: It can be hip.

'Wordle' #700, Answer for Saturday, May 20

The answer to today's Wordle is "Flask."

A fairly common word, today's Wordle is unlikely to have challenged the most experienced players, although the single vowel did make it more difficult. Did you figure it out? Congratulations if so, but please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle will be released on Sunday and Newsweek will be here, once again, with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Flask' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "flask" as: "A container often somewhat narrowed toward the outlet and often fitted with a closure."

For example: "Do you want to buy coffee when we go out, or should we take a flask?"