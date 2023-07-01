'Wordle' Today #742 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, July 1 Game

For such a successful game Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented by New York software developer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown.

Each day the player has to figure out a new five letter word in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color, and you know you have the answer when they all go green.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Wardle explained why he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

A friend of the photographer plays 'Wordle' on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Later that month Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, though it remains free to play.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued the internet played a key role in Wordle's rapid spread.

He said: "In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #742, Clues for Saturday, July 1

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The third and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #2: Some modern cars make this sound if you forget your seatbelt.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "ding," "signal" and "warning."

Hint #4: This could happen if you swear on TV.

Hint #5: Today's answer contains one vowel, which appears twice.

'Wordle' #742, Answer for Saturday, July 1

The answer to today's Wordle is "Bleep."

As a relatively common word, containing a double vowel, Saturday's Wordle puzzle certainly wasn't the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still good fun. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if not. A new Wordle will be released on Sunday and once again Newsweek will be hear to offer some hints and tips.

What Does 'Bleep' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "bleep" as "a short high-pitched sound (as from electronic equipment)." It also notes it can be used "in place of an obscene or vulgar expletive."

For example: "After he burned the toast Steve's smoke alarm began to bleep loudly."