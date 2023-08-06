'Wordle' Today #778 Answer, Clues and Hints for Sunday, August 6 Game

Wordle has taken the world by storm since New York-based software developer Josh Wardle first created the game simply "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game skyrocketed in popularity after it was shared with the public in October 2021, and quickly went from having a player base of just a few dozen to having millions playing each day.

This steep increase in players led the New York Times to purchase the English-language puzzle game for a low seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Part of Wordle's success can be attributed to its simple pick-up-and-play gameplay that is quick to understand.

Players use a color-coded system to solve the five-letter word within six tries or fewer. A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow square means the letter is right but in the wrong place.

Meanwhile, a gray tile indicates to the player that the letter is not in the word at all and can be discarded.

Woman playing Wordle on her phone. Today's Wordle puzzle could be tricky to solve. Getty

In a previous interview with Newsweek, University of Reading lecturer Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics, offered some tips to those wanting to play Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to the puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with care if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #778, Tips for Sunday, August 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Sunday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #2: There is a repeating letter in the word.

Hint #3: These can be found in the throat or colon during a health checkup.

Hint #4: These growths are usually harmless, although they can become cancerous.

Hint #5: The Wordle answer contains the letter 'Y.'

'Wordle' #778, Answer for Sunday, August 6

The answer to Sunday's Wordle puzzle is "Polyp."

That certainly was a tough one that might not come up in daily conversation. Today's answer is likely to have posed a challenge to even the most experienced players.

Did you solve it? If so congratulations, but don't be put off if not, that was an unusual word and Newsweek will be back with a whole new set of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Polyp' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "polyp" as "a growth projecting from a mucous membrane (as of the colon or vocal cords)."

For example: "The procedure, called a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, involves removing non-cancerous uterine polyps."