Gaming

'Wordle' Today #778 Answer, Clues and Hints for Sunday, August 6 Game

By
Gaming Wordle Hints Josh Wardle Video games

Wordle has taken the world by storm since New York-based software developer Josh Wardle first created the game simply "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game skyrocketed in popularity after it was shared with the public in October 2021, and quickly went from having a player base of just a few dozen to having millions playing each day.

This steep increase in players led the New York Times to purchase the English-language puzzle game for a low seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Part of Wordle's success can be attributed to its simple pick-up-and-play gameplay that is quick to understand.

Players use a color-coded system to solve the five-letter word within six tries or fewer. A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow square means the letter is right but in the wrong place.

Meanwhile, a gray tile indicates to the player that the letter is not in the word at all and can be discarded.

Woman playing Wordle on her phone
Woman playing Wordle on her phone. Today's Wordle puzzle could be tricky to solve. Getty

In a previous interview with Newsweek, University of Reading lecturer Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics, offered some tips to those wanting to play Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to the puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with care if you want to work it out for yourself.

Read more

'Wordle' #778, Tips for Sunday, August 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Sunday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #2: There is a repeating letter in the word.

Hint #3: These can be found in the throat or colon during a health checkup.

Hint #4: These growths are usually harmless, although they can become cancerous.

Hint #5: The Wordle answer contains the letter 'Y.'

'Wordle' #778, Answer for Sunday, August 6

The answer to Sunday's Wordle puzzle is "Polyp."

That certainly was a tough one that might not come up in daily conversation. Today's answer is likely to have posed a challenge to even the most experienced players.

Did you solve it? If so congratulations, but don't be put off if not, that was an unusual word and Newsweek will be back with a whole new set of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Polyp' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "polyp" as "a growth projecting from a mucous membrane (as of the colon or vocal cords)."

For example: "The procedure, called a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, involves removing non-cancerous uterine polyps."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC