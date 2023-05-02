Worker Explaining Why You Should 'Never Trust an Executive' Praised

A worker explaining why "you should never trust an executive" is being applauded online, after sharing their boss's betrayal with the internet.

In a post to Reddit's Anti Work forum, user u/junostation explained that their employer is ending remote working—despite repeatedly pledging not to.

Like many businesses, the unnamed company began remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the leadership team promised in writing that it was a permanent change, causing many employees to move home or sell their cars as a result.

Anyone who refuses to return to the office will now be fired, while those who stay will not be reimbursed for new commuting costs.

"This comes after repeatedly announcing that work from home has been a resounding success, has improved productivity, and has saved the company millions," junostation wrote.

The leadership team is refusing to provide any data to back up the decision, and instead has told employees that "they know best."

"No matter how great you think your company is, no matter what your bosses promise you—we are all still just red lines in a ledger to them to be cut or replaced," they warned.

"Never trust an executive, never give them anything but the bare minimum."

The number of Americans working from home doubled during the pandemic, according to the 2020 American Time Use Survey.

A 2021 study conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers found that 83 percent of office workers wanted to continue working remotely, at least part-time, while 32 percent said they never wanted to return to the office.

Tim Rowley, chief technology officer at PeopleCaddie, said "desirable" employers are choosing to abandon remote working—and remote employees—in favor of fully office-based staff.

However, he said companies that struggle to retain "top talent" are offering remote working to attract better candidates.

"Highly desirable employers strongly believe in the value of their work culture," Rowley told Newsweek.

"Having employees in the office where they can collaborate face-to-face, get immediate feedback on performance, and have beneficial, often-serendipitous, interaction with other employees sits at the core of their desired work culture."

A recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that work-from-home positions are decreasing. Nevertheless, employees are fighting against return-to-office mandates, with everyone from Disney to SnapChat receiving backlash from staff.

Redditors had a range of theories for the company's sudden U-turn.

"Remote work is absolutely a productivity and morale booster," said directrix688.

"The only people who don't like it are middle managers who just want to see butts in seats."

The_Story_Builder agreed, writing: "It is all about control. Full stop."

Bearawesome believed the return-to-work mandate was the business's way of downsizing.

"I'm convinced many companies are ending WFH for this very reason, and thus return to office is actually a stealth layoff," said maydayvoter11.

"And if the employee quits as a result it's even better, as the company won't have to deal with any unemployment claims," added Full_Prune7491.

OutWithTheNew suggested the decision was about protecting any possible "commercial real estate investments."

"Downtown office towers are REALLY suffering," agreed Kingalthor. "We can't have the freedom to work from home, because the wealthy and powerful bet big and are losing."

