How to Overcome Opposition to Return-to-Office Policies

If you pay any attention to the news, you've likely seen that some companies are reversing their stance on remote work and requiring employees to go back to the office. You're probably also aware that employees are largely opposed to this, and many are refusing to adhere to return-to-office mandates.

Frustrated organizations are now resorting to somewhat desperate measures to entice (or force) employees back to work. Salesforce, for example, is donating $10 to charity for each day an employee goes into the office.

Generally, these tactics have been hit-or-miss—and for good reason. Employees really don't want to go into the office just to sit at a desk and accomplish the same tasks they could do at home. Many, especially those with caregiving responsibilities, would be greatly inconvenienced by back-to-office mandates.

No matter how you feel about the return-to-office push, it's clear that some companies aren't getting this right—and this could be having a devastating effect on employee morale and engagement. In fact, at companies like Amazon, Farmers Group and Walt Disney, workers are so fed up that they're signing petitions and staging protests.

Fortunately, it's possible to navigate the return-to-office transition more effectively.

6 ways to rethink your return-to-work approach

Employees in the office communicate with remote workers through video chat. Continuing to allow a level of flexibility will help companies overcome opposition to return-to-office policies. insta_photos/Getty

1. Make the Transition Gradually

It's human nature to resist change, especially when it disrupts your daily habits and routines. With that in mind, make the shift back to the office as gradual as possible for your team members.

For example, don't go from allowing employees to work from home as often as they'd like to requiring them to go into the office four days a week. Instead, start by asking workers to come in two or three days a week. Not only does this give employees time to adapt, but it also allows your company to monitor how smoothly the transition is going.

2. Allow Workers to Keep Some of Their Flexibility

I'd also suggest that you let your employees continue working remotely at least part of the time—or you might find yourself dealing with an unexpected talent shortage.

A new study from Workplace Intelligence and Deloitte found that 66 percent of remote financial services executives would leave their job if they were required to return to the office full-time.

Allowing workers to keep some of their flexibility could be especially critical for workers with personal or family needs. In fact, the research found that leaders with caregiving responsibilities were 30 percent more likely to say they'd leave if their company eliminated their ability to work remotely.

3. Prioritize In-Person Interactions in the Office

According to Microsoft's Work Trend Index, 51 percent of employees say their relationships outside their immediate team have weakened and 43 percent feel disconnected from their company as a whole. This lack of connection could be impacting employee productivity, engagement and creativity, among other outcomes.

So when employees are at the office, prioritize rebuilding social capital. As a first step, provide spaces where employees can meet. You should also ensure that workers are allowed to step away from their laptops on days when they're in the office, so they can spend more time interacting with each other.

4. Don't Use Punishment to Enforce Attendance

In 2023, Google announced that it would begin using in-person attendance as part of employees' performance reviews. Similarly, CitiGroup's managers have been told to consider compliance with office attendance policies when rating employees' performance and crafting pay packages.

However, a punishment-based approach could result in disgruntled employees, affecting how they feel about your company as well as the effort they put into their jobs. A better approach is incentivizing people and making your office a more appealing place to work.

5. Offer Incentives That Workers Want

The right perks can go a long way toward improving employee sentiments about return-to-office mandates. But think beyond free coffee in the breakroom—the best incentives offer significant monetary value or allow workers to maintain some of the work-life balance they enjoyed when working remotely.

Flexible hours and a four-day workweek were two of the top perks employees would want in exchange for coming back to work, according to a 2022 study by Clarity Capital.

Other desirable incentives included stipends for gas, meals and childcare. Employees would also be more enticed to go in if their commute was included in their working hours or if they were allowed to take longer lunch breaks.

6. Make Your Office More Appealing

According to a 2022 study by Gensler, the ideal workplace offers a range of settings, from quiet zones to innovation hubs. However, they note that providing just two types of environments—spaces for creative group work as well as individual quiet work—has the greatest impact on space effectiveness and experience.

Offering on-site amenities can also make your office a more enjoyable place to work. Some companies provide childcare or pet care, fitness centers or medical clinics. You could also consider hosting special events, for example, a farmer's market or food truck day.

With the Right Approach, You Can Shift Employees' Perceptions

I hope the ideas I've shared help you overcome any backlash you may be facing from your workforce. However, the most important piece of advice I have is to be transparent with your team members about your return-to-office plans.

The reality is that some companies have been vague (at best) or dishonest (at worst) about why they're asking their employees to go in more often. Be forthcoming with your people about why you're making this shift and how it will benefit them, and you'll be well on your way to a successful return-to-office transition.

About the Author

Dan Schawbel is a New York Times bestselling author and the Managing Partner of Workplace Intelligence, an award-winning thought leadership and research agency focused on the world of work. He is the bestselling author of three career books: Back to Human, Promote Yourself and Me 2.0. Through his company, Dan has led over 70 research studies with major brands including Amazon, Oracle, Deloitte, American Express and WeWork. Schawbel is also the host of the 5 Questions podcast, where he interviews world-class humans like Matthew McConaughey, Natalie Portman, Richard Branson, Condoleezza Rice, Reed Hastings, Chelsea Handler and Neil deGrasse Tyson. His Workplace Intelligence Weekly LinkedIn newsletter is one of the most read in his industry with nearly 400,000 subscribers and over 200,000 students have taken his LinkedIn Learning courses on leadership, management and hybrid working.