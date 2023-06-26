How America Can and Should Go Back to the Office

The return-to-office (RTO) power struggle between employers and employees is reaching a tipping point. Full return mandates didn't work, so the three-day, in-person strategy became the happy medium (and unofficial norm) touted by companies and experts across America over the past year.

Yet, business leaders face another hurdle again, with many employees and employers frustrated and burdened by the inefficiencies of picking arbitrary days to be in the office weekly. Despite RTO efforts being implemented over the last two years, the U.S. still hovers at barely 50% office occupancy.

Simply put: companies across America are failing to return to the office. We've experienced this struggle firsthand in my workplace. After trialing three days in-office per week, we quickly saw through regular employee surveys that it wasn't as successful as it could be.

Taking employee feedback into consideration, we adjusted our approach and introduced our 30-days-per-quarter policy, and so far, it's been well-received by the team: more than 80% of our hybrid employees are tracking to be in the office more than 30 days this quarter. It has been easier to manage and implement, and brings back what employees have been missing most—autonomy and flexibility.

We've learned leaders must exchange a three-day weekly mandate for an approach that enables a manageable workplace rooted in accountability.

Why a Weekly Office Requirement No Longer Works

Three days per week may seem like the right balance on paper, but in reality, it's tough to manage. Factors like childcare, illnesses, weather, daily commutes, and even vacation make it challenging for employees to meet strict weekly requirements.

Recent research from McKinsey found that 87% of Americans who have the chance to work flexibly will take it. My company's own research shows that half of full-time employees view flexible work arrangements among the most valuable benefits offered by companies. And while flexibility can mean many things — from midday school pickups and dropoffs, enjoying a brain break in the form of a walk in the sun or an exercise class, personal appointments, and more — maintaining schedule autonomy is essential.

Prioritizing flexibility and hybrid work has been linked to happier and healthier employees, which in turn feeds into increased productivity and stronger bottom-line results for the company.

Accountability + Autonomy = Flexibility

There is a reason only half of Americans are satisfied with their job. Clearly, it's time for leaders to listen to their people and embrace a new flexible approach that meets the needs of an evolving workforce.

For many, the pandemic forced a shift into remote work, which has since transitioned into hybrid work. Having a taste of more flexibility made it challenging to return to a structure that doesn't allow for trust and personal choice.

Employees want autonomy over their schedules and workflows, while leaders want to ensure productivity, connection, and collaboration. One solution is to enforce accountability measures by linking attendance to compensation and bonus potential. By creating accountability measures, individuals are still empowered to control their personal schedules, and leaders are able to tangibly see what is and isn't working as folks return to in-person work.

Implementing a quarterly policy can give employees the choice to work where they are most productive, without losing the significant value of being in office. Face-to-face time leads to innovation and creativity across teams: 49% of workers say collaboration is easier in the office and a staggering 52% of employees feel less connected to their teams when working remotely. After all, there's something special about the way humans connect and interact during in-person meetings, group settings, and impromptu exchanges in hallways and elevators — a closeness, intensity, and speed of thought that can help both employees and teams fully develop and thrive.

Give your employees the freedom to build more fluidity into their work lives, while leaving room for in-person interactions that spark creativity and drive productivity.

Hear Your Teams and Act on Their Feedback

As most companies are just starting to figure out hybrid work and what works best for their workforce, it's important to ask for feedback, engage employees in open communication, and listen to what's working (and what isn't). Leaders must always be ready to shift gears if the data points to a different solution or direction.

Employees want the office to be a purposeful place to experience camaraderie and togetherness. Leaders want to effectively utilize existing office space and create a productive environment. Giving employees more flexibility by moving from a mandated number of in-office days per week to a more fluid number of days per quarter is the ideal solution for both parties.

It's time to set aside office egos and status quo and create a modern workplace where everyone can thrive.