Worker Furious Over 18-Cent Raise From Billionaire Employer Sparks Debate

A post about a worker unhappy with their 18-cent raise has sparked debate on Reddit, gaining 9,700 upvotes at the time of writing.

In a post shared on Reddit's r/antiwork sub, u/Zach2741 said they work at a discount retail store and were given a grade of "meets expectations" at a recent performance review.

The poster said: "In other words I do my job and nothing less or nothing more...doing just my job alone garnered me an 18 cent raise. Not even a full quarter!" According to an earnings report from the CEO, "the company as a whole made $5 billion in profit," the poster said.

Is the worker expecting too much or is the company being stingy?

Eva Chan, a senior career expert and certified professional resume writer with Resume Genius, told Newsweek that the worker "receiving an 18-cent raise in a company that made $5 billion in profit does raise some eyebrows, but I wouldn't say it's surprising."

Bill Humbert, a talent attraction consultant from the contract recruitment consulting firm, RecruiterGuy, told Newsweek that the scenario described demonstrates the poster's work ethic and "it is not exemplary."

A man looking upset while speaking to another man in an office setting. A post on Reddit about a worker who got an 18 cent raise from a company that allegedly made $5 billion in profit has sparked debate. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest Reddit post comes in the age of quiet quitting and rage applying, with only around half (51 percent) of workers in the U.S. reported to be either "extremely" or "very satisfied" with their job overall, according to a February 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center.

Around a third were reported to be either extremely or very satisfied with how much they are paid (34 percent) and their opportunities for promotion at work (33 percent), the survey found.

The retail worker in the Reddit post said: "I am getting the paid equivalent of what $8 dollars an hour was eight years ago..."

The worker noted that their colleague, who received an "exceeded expectations" grade at their performance review, got a 28-cent raise. "There's really not much of an incentive for me to do more work."

The poster said they applied to a hundred or so jobs and only heard back from around five places. They've stuck with their current job because "at the very least it pays the bills."

The 'Key for Sustained Success'

Chan noted: "Companies typically have multiple priorities when growing their businesses and those priorities may not include significantly improving employee profits.

"However, an employer should understand that a motivated workforce is key for sustained success. By not rewarding employees adequately, they run the risk of disappointing employees and increasing turnover," she added.

'Need To Improve Their Attitude'

Humbert said that from a management perspective, "why would I reward a marginal employee with a large annual raise?"

He said the worker needs to show the company why they should be promoted and not laid off. "Over the next year, they need to demonstrate their motivation to grow in their position. Show me why they deserve to grow in the business."

Humbert added: "From a worker's perspective, they are demonstrating their work ethic—and it is not exemplary. They need to improve their attitude. Did the CEO of their company get to that position by only sort of doing their job?"

Look for Other Opportunities

Chan said the worker should discuss their concerns and aspirations for a higher raise with their manager or HR department to also learn more about the criteria for higher pay increases.

"Ultimately, I'd recommend looking out for yourself and continue actively searching for opportunities. If a company won't give you the compensation you deserve, another place eventually will," she said.

Humbert advised that the poster should look for the IT job they desire. "Network through co-workers where they previously worked in IT, not apply online—the process is designed to screen them out."

'You Don't Become a Billionaire by Sharing'

The latest post has sparked fury among other Redditors, with several siding with the original poster.

User GuidetoRealGrilling said: "$.18 cents is insulting."

User Strateagery3912 noted: "They are pissed about that 18 cents too. You don't become a billionaire by sharing."

User sirpimpsalot13 wrote: "The mindset of billionaires and also multi millionaires is 'don't give them an inch'."

User tadysdayout added: "If you give the mouse a cookie then they'll want a glass of milk and a thriving wage and worker's rights."

Traditional-Bad-2627 said: "More work, responsibility etc means more pay. Why would you do more than the value they put on you. If They are only going to pay minimum wage or close to it then they should expect to get minimum wage performances."

HumanitiesEdge noted: "Employers do not see employees as a source of profit (despite the fact they are the sole generators of profit) they see them as a business expense."

Cyberkite said: "Your best raise is actually leaving. Apply for other jobs..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

Do you have a work-related monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.