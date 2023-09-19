What X-Ray Scans of 'Alien Bodies' in Mexico Reveal

Two small "non-human" bodies, displayed to the Mexican Congress last week, have been subjected to a CT scan and X-rays in a bid to determine their origin, and confirm whether they are aliens, or "not part of our terrestrial evolution," as the self-styled UFO expert who presented them said.

The small humanoid shaped specimens were presented by Jaime Maussan, who claimed they had been discovered in Peruvian mines and were "around 1,000 years old, of antiquity" based on carbon analysis by the the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Each body, which is roughly comparable in size to a newborn human baby, has what appear to be eyes, ears and a nose clearly visible.

However, online sceptics claim they appear to be the same specimens included in a 2020 documentary released on conspiracy focused website Gaia, which palaeontological experts concluded contained a combination of human and non-human bones with incorrectly positioned joints.

The CT scan and X-rays were conducted by José de Jésus Zalce Benitez, a forensic scientist who was also involved in a now debunked reported discovery of aliens in 2015.

One of the mummified specimens shown to Mexico's Congress this week. A self-styled UFO expert said they "not part of our terrestrial evolution." CÁMARA DE DIPUTADOS

Speaking at a press conference Benitez claimed his analysis proved the two specimens are from "a non-human species that has differences irrefutable with what is described in biology and taxonomy of the Darwinian species evolution tree" and are "100% organic and biological."

Consequently, he concluded: "We are facing the paradigm of describing a new species or given the opportunity to accept that there has been contact with other beings, non-humans, that were drawn and marked in the past by diverse cultures throughout the world."

Benitez also claimed his investigations proved the bodies had not been modified after death, because if this were the case, "there would be a series of alterations that would be visible in these studios."

Both Maussan and Benitez were involved in the 2015 discovery of what some at the time claimed was an alien, but later turned out to be a mummified human child.

Reacting to the specimen being displayed in Mexico last week, David Spergel, a NASA affiliated researcher and president of the Simons Foundation, said they should be made available for independent testing.

He said: "If you have something strange, make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there."

Newsweek has requested comment from NASA's press office.

On July 26, the House Oversight Committee in Congress held a hearing where David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, claimed he had heard "concerning reports from multiple esteemed and credentialed current and former military and intelligence community individuals" that suggested the U.S. government was running a secret UFO program.

However, Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough told Newsweek at the time that they had "not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of any extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to create a select committee with the power to subpoena witnesses to continue the UFO investigation.