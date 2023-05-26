Yorkshire Terrier Thinking He Made a 'Best Friend' at Dog Park Backfires 

Making new friends can be hard, and no one knows that better than Spikey the Yorkshire terrier, who had an unfortunate incident at a dog park recently.

In a video posted to the account @spikeymichaeltheyorkie, Spikey can be seen running up to a new dog friend called Winston. As Spikey initiates a conversation Winston takes a few tentative sniffs before turning round and urinating on poor Spikey, as his owners can be heard yelling, "No, no Winston!"

The text reads, "Spikey thought he found a best friend at the dog park..."

The video has been viewed more than 3.4 million times.

"Winston said 'you are now my best friend. I must mark my territory so no one else can steal my best friend away'," commented one user on TikTok.

A stock image of a bull dog in a park. An unfortunate Yorkshire terrier found itself in an awkward situation at a dog park after trying to make friends with a bull dog. Shuttermon/Getty Images

Some dogs become best friends immediately and others get peed on. Sadly, for Spikey it was the latter.

"Dogs are very reliant on their senses and can detect things they don't like about other dogs from a fair distance away," report Wag Walking on their website. "They may not like the smell of the other dog as it gets closer. Your dog may have an adversity to poodle shapes or skinny dogs and will not be happy to meet and greet those types of dogs."

In some situations dog owners may find themselves with an entirely unsociable dog, that not only avoids other dogs but also shows signs of aggression.

"Without proper socialization as a puppy, your dog won't know how to interact with other dogs, leading to fearful, anxious, or aggressive behavior around them later in life," says the American Kennel Club. "No matter what your dog's age or background, positive reinforcement of calm, non-aggressive behavior around other dogs is the key to helping your pup overcome any fear or dislike of other canines."

If your dog is only mildly anti-social, like Winston, it's worth encouraging them to make friends, as dogs can form long and lasting friendships, even if they get off to a slightly rocky start.

Users on TikTok loved the video of poor Spikey.

"Winston was just simply built different," commented one user.

"Lolol he's so small it would have been like being blasted by a firehose," said another.

Newsweek has reached out to @spikeymichaeltheyorkie via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.