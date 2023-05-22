Yosemite Photos Show Park Flooding as Sierra Nevada Snow Melts

Photographs of California's Yosemite National Park show the Merced river is overflowing as snow continues to melt.

Yosemite has seen extreme flooding in recent weeks as warming temperatures melt the huge accumulation of snow pack in the Sierra Nevada.

"When unusually warm weather meets several feet of dense Sierra Nevada snow, things get interesting. All that water has to go somewhere!" a May 21 statement from Yosemite National Park said. "Quite a bit is flowing through Yosemite Valley right now, tumbling spectacularly over cliffs and cutting through canyons, pouring into the Merced River and overflowing its banks, blissfully unconcerned with human inventions like roads and campgrounds."

A record amount of snowpack accumulated in California over the winter months and into early March, as storms battered the state.

That snowpack is now melting as temperatures start to rise, causing higher-than-average water flows at the park. The state, which has been in a drought, was in great need of the water.

One picture shows water completely covering a walkway in the Sentinel Meadow area of park, as torrents of water can be seen cascading from a waterfall in the background.

A walk way in Sentinel Meadow is pictured completely underwater. The snow is continuing to melt. Yosemite National Park

Another photo shows Housekeeping Camp, located on lower ground near the Merced River, severely flooded. This campground has seen "some of the worst flooding in the valley," according to the park.

Housekeeping Camp, which has seen some of the worst flooding in the valley. The snow is continuing to melt. Yosemite National Park

One popular scenic point, Swinging Bridge, can also be seen almost completely submerged by the overflowing river. The bridge in the photograph has been temporarily closed, and the park has warned visitors not to attempt a crossing.

Swinging Bridge, a popular scenic point in Yosemite Valley, has been nearly submerged. The bridge has been temporarily closed. Yosemite National Park

According to the statement, minor flooding is continuing in Yosemite Valley, but "water levels forecast to peak over the next few nights." A short bout of cooler weather decreased flooding during the middle of last week, but it is expected to continue "off and on" throughout the summer until early July.

Campgrounds in the park will remain closed until at least May 23.

The park is also continuing to warn visitors that these fast flowing rivers are extremely dangerous.

"Admire rivers, creeks, and waterfalls from a safe distance. Flowing water is surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous, even if it appears calm from the surface. Stay back from flowing water, and keep off of slick rocks along waterways," the statement said. "Do not attempt to cross bridges with water flowing over them. We shouldn't have to say it, but do not try to wade, swim, or float on any rivers or creeks. Yosemite's waters are completely closed to rafting and other recreation. Rivers are icy cold, incredibly powerful, and extremely hazardous."

