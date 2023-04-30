Yosemite to Reopen With Warning of 'Extremely Dangerous' Flooding

California's Yosemite Valley will reopen earlier than expected after fears of flooding receded, park officials announced late on Saturday.

Eastern Yosemite Valley—home to Yosemite Falls and Half Dome—closed on Friday night after forecasters warned of flooding from the Merced River as warmer weather melts record amounts of snow that accumulated in the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter storms.

Yosemite National Park officials had earlier said the eastern part of the valley would stay shut until at least May 3. They said that visitors with reservations for lodging and campgrounds in the valley would have them automatically canceled and refunded, while wilderness permits could be rescheduled as needed.

But after the river did not rise as much as predicted, officials said the valley would be open sooner than anticipated on Sunday and reopen fully on Monday at 7 a.m.

Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous. Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite. (2/) — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 29, 2023

The valley will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for "day-use only with very limited services," they said in a post on Twitter.

"The only concession services available in Yosemite Valley will be the Village Store, Village Grill, and Degnan's Kitchen."

Park officials warned visitors to remain cautious and avoid the rivers.

"Rivers are running very high and are extremely dangerous," they said in another tweet. "Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite."

The National Weather Service office in Hanford, California, said a flood warning for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge remained in effect until late Monday morning.

"Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows," the office said in a statement.

Flows on the Merced River at Pohono Bridge measured 9 feet at 8 p.m. PDT on Saturday but were expected to rise above the flood stage of 10 feet just after midnight before falling below flood stage on Sunday morning.

Visitors gather at an overlook as water flows forcefully down Bridalveil Fall, as warm temperatures have increased snowpack runoff, on April 29, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. Officials said the park will open earlier than expected. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Visitors were warned to avoid traveling through flooded areas.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS said."Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas."

According to data from the California Department of Water Resources, the state's snowpack was at 260 percent of the average for the time of year on Friday.

"This year's severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California's climate is becoming more extreme," the agency's director Karla Nemeth said earlier this month.

"After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt. We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts."