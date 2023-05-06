World

Russian Politician Injured After Car Explosion

World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Kremlin

Russian politician and writer Zakhar Prilepin has been left injured after the car he was in blew up, according to Russian media reports.

A strident supporter of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, Prilepin is a Russian nationalist writer who led the political party For Truth until it merged into A Just Russia in February 2021.

Amid conflicting media reports as to the severity of his injuries, the Mash news outlet said on its Telegram channel that a bomb had been planted under the hood of the Audi Q7 Prilepin was travelling in on Saturday morning. Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the claims.

The politician was injured and his driver killed after the incident in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the post added. Radio Free Europe reported Prilepin had been "seriously injured" while the the governor of Nizhny Novgorod, Gleb Nikitin, said that his condition was "fine."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the West for the incident and said it was the "direct responsibility of the U.S. and Britain."

"The fact has come true: Washington and Nato fed another international terrorist cell— the Kyiv regime," she said.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment via email.

Zakhar Prilepin
Russian politician and writer Zakhar Prilepin pictured in Moscow on February 22,2021, in Moscow, Russia. Media reports on May 6, 2023 said that he had been injured in a car explosion in Nizhny Novgorod. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

