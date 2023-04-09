World

Zelensky Blasts 'Terrorist' Russia After Easter Missile Strike Kills Child

By
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling out "terrorist state" Russia after several S-300 missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of a child.

In a recorded video message on Sunday Zelensky said, "The Russian army shelled Zaporizhzhia. S-300 missiles. The hit was in a house, a residential building. Three people were in it. A man, a woman and a child are a girl, her name was Iryna, this year she would have turned 11 years old. She died. Husband too. My condolences."

"This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday. In this way, Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity," Zelensky continued. This message was translated via Google Translate.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is struggling to make headway in its invasion of Ukraine and has spent the past few months trying to capture the Donbas city of Bakhmut ahead of an anticipated counterattack by Kyiv. If Ukrainian forces break through, they could reach Russian-occupied Crimea, which one Putin ally warned could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

The threat of using nuclear weapons is not new as Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to move nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus. While speaking to Russian State media on March 25, Putin said that he will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, though he did not specify when the action would occur.

Putin also said the move does not violate any of Russia's nuclear non-proliferation commitments, and that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has long been a staunch ally of Russia, had requested the weapons' deployment.

Zelesnky Ukraine damage
KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media during a press conference on February 24, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia's large-scale invasion in 2022 approaches its one-year anniversary on February 24. The Ukrainian President has largely remained in Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale attack one year ago, making occasional visits to troops in frontline areas and a few high-profile trips to allied countries to lobby for military aid. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) This is a split image of a cemetery hit by Russian missile on March 31, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia, like other frontline cities of Ukraine, due to the proximity of the front line, has been regularly shelled by Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the past six months, missile attacks on residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have intensified in the city. (Photo by Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with media outlet Les Echos on Sunday of his recent conversation with China's President Xi Jinping and a common goal surrounding nuclear weapons.

Macron said, "I think China is making the same observation as we do, namely that today the time is military. Ukrainians are resisting and we are helping them. This is not the time for negotiations, even if they are prepared and the groundwork must be planted."

Macron continued: "This is the aim of this dialogue with China: to consolidate common approaches. One: support for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Two: a clear reminder on the nuclear issue and it is up to China to draw the consequences of the fact that President Putin deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus a few days after making a commitment not to do so. Three: a very clear reminder on humanitarian law and the protection of children. And four: the desire for a negotiated and lasting peace.

Newsweek has reached out to a defense expert for comment via email.

