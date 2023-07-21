Zelensky Fires Ukraine's Ambassador to U.K. after 'Unhealthy Sarcasm' Jibe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his country's ambassador to the U.K. following comments he made accusing Zelensky of "unhealthy sarcasm" toward a British government minister.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko made the remarks in response to Zelensky's comments about U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. The politician had appeared to say that Ukraine should be more grateful for the aid it has received as the country continues to fight a Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks as he attends a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (not pictured) at Horodetskyi House, on July 19 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian president has fired the country's ambassador to the U.K. Clodagh Kilcoyne - Pool/Getty Images

The dismissal was confirmed on the Ukrainian president's website on Friday morning. It follows a report in U.K. newspaper The Independent that there had been "very strong" telephone conversations between the ambassador and the government in Kyiv.

The U.K. has been a key supporter of Ukraine, along with the U.S. and other members of the NATO military alliance, while Prystaiko has been an important point of contact between the countries' governments.

Newsweek has reached out to the Ukrainian embassy in the U.K. via email for comment.

Earlier this month, Wallace responded to a question from Sky News about whether the lack of a timetable for Ukraine to join NATO was affecting the morale of troops on the ground.

Wallace said he did not believe it was negatively impacting morale, but added: "There is a slight word of caution here, which is that, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude.

"My counsel to the Ukrainians is sometimes you're persuading countries to give up their own stocks [of weapons] and, yes, the war is a noble war and, yes, we see it as you doing a war for, not just yourself, but our freedoms," Wallace said.

"But sometimes you've got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America. You've got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that you know that it's worth it and it's worthwhile and that they're getting something for it," Wallace added.

"And, whether you like that or not, that is just the reality of it," he said.

Wallace added that he sometimes hears "grumbles" from U.S. lawmakers, though not the Biden administration, about support for Ukraine and that "we've given $83bn worth or whatever [and] you know, we're not Amazon."

The U.K. defense secretary made the comments during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 11 to 12, which Zelensky also attended.

Zelensky responded to Wallace's remarks in comments that appeared to have a sarcastic tone.

"How else can we show our gratitude? We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister. Let him write to me and tell me how to thank him," Zelensky said.

Prystaiko appeared on Sky News and discussed the Ukrainian president's remarks, appearing to criticize them.

"President Zelensky saying 'each and every morning, we'll wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him' – I don't think that kind of sarcasm is healthy. I don't think we need to show the Russians there is something between us. We're working together. Ben can call me and tell me anything he wants to," Prystaiko said.

Update 07/21/23 05.42a.m. E.T.: This article was updated to include more information.