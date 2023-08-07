Zoom AI Training: How to Turn Off New Permissions

Following online backlash over Zoom calls using customer content to train its generative artificial intelligence systems, the company has explained how users can opt out of the new system.

Zoom, the popular video-calling software that gained widespread popularity during the early COVID-19 lockdowns, came under a cloud of controversy over the weekend after users noticed a change in its terms of service. Under the new agreement, Zoom claimed a widespread right to use data and content generated while customers used its product to train AI models behind new features.

This development raised alarms for many, including some who called the move a risk to the privacy of users and others who have taken a stance against generative AI for its potential to replace human workers in various fields in the future. Some also expressed concern about Zoom claiming ownership of things discussed in video calls that users or companies need to retain sole control over.

Stock image of business colleagues communicating via video conference. Video-calling platform Zoom is facing backlash after claiming the right to users' data in order to train AI models behind new features. Kateryna Onyshchuk/Getty

"Well time to retire @Zoom, who...basically wants to use/abuse you to train their AI" Harvard professor Gabriella Coleman wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacting to the news.

"Dear @Zoom, I pay for your product. I do not want my private meetings to be used to train AI," activist Brianna Wu wrote in another post. "I am canceling my account today. I will simply use one of your competitors."

In response to the outcry, Zoom shared a post to its official website laying out what its AI models will be used for and how users will be able to opt-out, stressing that "we do not use audio, video, or chat content for training our models without customer consent." Numerous posts circulating on social media accused the company of not allowing users to opt out of providing their data.

According to the post, Zoom's generative AI models are being deployed for certain new features, including "Zoom IQ Meeting Summary," which will provide automated summaries of video calls based on their contents. The post also included a graphic showing the various options that users have to opt out of data collection: the feature will be turned off by default, the company says, with a toggle button in settings.

Users will also be prompted with an alert when entering a call in which an admin has enabled the system, allowing them to proceed or leave the meeting. The post did not appear to mention any method by which users could enter an AI-enabled meeting without giving permission to collect their own data specifically.

"To reiterate: we do not use audio, video, or chat content for training our models without customer consent," the post said. "We remain committed to transparency, and our aim is to provide you with the tools you need to make informed decisions about your Zoom account. We value your privacy and are continuously working to enhance our services while respecting your rights and preferences."