Trump Attacks Republicans As 'Fools' While Support Among Base Drops

Donald Trump's schedule was fully cleared for the weekend, with no scheduled public appearances or high-profile talks with international leaders on the calendar for Saturday or Sunday, giving the president all the time in the world to do his favorite thing: tweet.

Trump kicked off Saturday Twitter by quoting a tweet from Fox News and suggesting Russia was working to diminish his 2016 presidential campaign, instead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's—as the U.S. intelligence community has found during an ongoing probe into the Kremlin’s interference in last year’s election.

"Russia was against Trump in the 2016 Election," he wrote. "Why not, I want strong military & low oil prices. Witch Hunt!"

Then things suddenly got personal between the president and his party.

First, Trump had a demand for the party: change current Senate practices requiring 60 votes to pass legislation. "Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW," Trump wrote. "They look like fools and are just wasting time……"

He then dug in at conservatives on Capitol Hill for decrying former President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare legislation, the Affordable Care Act, and failing to remove it from law when given the opportunity.

"Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart!" Trump wrote. "After seven years of ‘talking' Repeal & Replace, the people of our great country are still being forced to live with imploding ObamaCare!"

Trump’s attacks on his own party, vented through his favorite social media platform instead of directly to his colleagues in the Republican-held houses, were nothing short of scathing. His tweets followed Friday’s news Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a Republican insider and favorite among conservatives in Washington, was forced out by Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a conservative outsider with zero political experience.

The inroads Trump made to the Republican Party may quickly be eroding as the president attempts to direct politics via Twitter rather than actual governance. The GOP has been unable to pass any major legislation after six months of controlling the entire federal government.

Meanwhile, Republican senators defecting from party line agenda items—as three did this week when an Obamacare repeal was killed in the late hours of Wednesday night—will only continue if the president can’t keep a hold of his base.

Recent polls show Trump is slowly losing ground among the white, Republican-registered voters who largely voted him into office in last year’s election, after failing to maintain many of the campaign promises that floated his presidency.

With just 35.1 percent of those polled in a Reuters survey published Thursday approving of Trump’s job performance, Republicans expressed disapproval more than ever before.

Trump’s support from Republicans plunged six points in nine days amid the failed health care battle, declining to 73.9 percent July 24 from 79.9 percent on July 15.

The new low among Trump’s own party, paired with his sharp words and further distancing from Republicans on Twitter, may only spell more trouble for his presidency down the road.