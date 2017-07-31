Record-breaking song “Despacito” has gotten yet another remix, perhaps the most remarkable yet.

Music maker Chaouch Zakaria, posting under his alias Maestro Ziikos, created and uploaded the autotune remix on Youtube two weeks ago, following insistent requests for him to take up the challenge.

“I received a lots of suggestions about Donald Trump singing 'Despacito', at the first I sayed [sic] ‘No, that's impossible’ and a few week later I told myself let's try it and this is the result,” Maestro Ziikos wrote in the video’s description.

With this last video, Maestro Ziikos has truly proved he can “make everyone sing anything,” as he claimed on Facebook. Trump’s remixed voice saying “We will make Spanish great again” can be heard at the beginning of the video, which offers a rare opportunity to see the president saying something in Spanish that isn’t “bad hombres.”

During his campaign for the Republican nomination, Trump showed little admiration for Spanish-language skills. He blasted Jeb Bush for speaking Spanish at a debate in September 2015, saying: “This is a country where we speak English, not Spanish”.

He himself struggled to say simple Spanish phrases, like “Damas de Blanco” (a Cuban activist group) during a speech at the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association, whom he was thanking for their endorsement. “I also want to recognize the Damas—” he said, pausing to consult his note “... En Blanco," he finished, mispronouncing the group’s name, the Miami New Times reported in October 2016.

The White House’s lack of official communication in Spanish, the second most spoken language in the U.S., has not gone unnoticed. The previous Spanish version of the website was shelved in the Obama White House archives once Trump was inaugurated on January 20 and, more than six months since, it has yet to relaunch. The White House’s Spanish-language account on Twitter, La Casa Blanca, has only posted 45 times since January 20.

Maestro Ziikos tried his hand at Trump’s autotune remix before, with his version of Taylor Swift’s 2014 “Shake it off” reaching more than 1.5 million views. But Trump’s remixes have yet to reach the popularity of those featuring his White House predecessor. Maestro Ziikos’s autotune remix of Obama singing Ed Sheeran’s catchy 2017 hit “Shape of you” was viewed almost 8.5 million times at the time of writing.