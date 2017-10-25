Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign has been hit with a new complaint that alleges it tried to cover up the fact that it helped pay for the infamous "Trump Russia Dossier."

The Washington-based Campaign Legal Center (CLC) said in a Wednesday complaint to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that Hillary for America and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) broke campaign finance law by trying to hide payments related to the dossier, which included graphic, unproven claims about the current president's sexual habits.

CLC pointed to a Tuesday Washington Post report that said Team Clinton and the DNC paid Fusion GPS, an opposition research company, to investigate supposed connections between Trump and Russia.

The campaign and party "routed the money through the law firm Perkins Coie and described the purpose as 'legal services' on their FEC reports rather than research," the CLC said online in announcing the complaint. "By law, campaign and party committees must disclose the reason money is spent and its recipient."

The CLC asked federal elections officials to open an investigation.

“By filing misleading reports, the DNC and Clinton campaign undermined the vital public information role of campaign disclosures,” said Adav Noti, CLC's senior director of trial litigation and strategy, in a statement.

“Voters need campaign disclosure laws to be enforced so they can hold candidates accountable for how they raise and spend money," said Noti, who previously worked as the FEC’s associate general counsel for policy. "The FEC must investigate this apparent violation and take appropriate action.”

Neither the Clinton campaign and DNC didn't immediately respond to Newsweek requests for comment on the complaint Wednesday afternoon.

Trump and his team have called the allegations in the research —including the lascivious claims involving urinating prostitutes that earned it the nickname of the "pee tape" dossier— "ridiculous," "silly" and "fake news."

Specifically, the Washington Post reported Fusion GPS was hired by attorney Marc E. Elias, who represented Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

After the Post story hit, Clinton's former press secretary, Brian Fallon, said he hadn't known about the hiring of Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy who dug up the dirt for Fusion GPS, but if Trump gets impeached, it was worth every dime.

Notably, the Fusion GPS research was initially funded by an as-yet-unnamed Republican during the 2016 GOP primary. One of the major themes of the entire dossier issue was whether Russia might have compromising information on Trump that could be used to blackmail or influence him.

CLC's director of federal and FEC reform, Brendan Fischer, noted Wednesday that spending money on opposition research isn't in itself the issue.

“Payments by a campaign or party committee to an opposition research firm are legal, as long as those payments are accurately disclosed," he said online. "But describing payments for opposition research as ‘legal services’ is entirely misleading and subverts the reporting requirements.”

Trump has denied any sort of collusion with the Russian government during the course of his bitter campaign against Clinton. His campaign remains under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.