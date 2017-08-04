The bromance is over. Well, in Stephen Colbert’s version of events anyway.

After Donald Trump reluctantly signed into law sanctions against Russia Wednesday—for its part in influencing the 2016 presidential election—Thursday’s Late Show featured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s response.

In a parody skit, Colbert translated a Putin speech, exercising a degree of creative licence with Putin’s exact words in the process.

Culture Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Culture delivered to your inbox

“President Donald Trump, why would you sign the sanctions bill?” Putin began. “I thought we were BFFs like Gayle and Oprah…if Gayle had hacked into Dr. Phil’s computer to get damaging info on Stedman.”

The mock voiceover continued: “Did all that colluding we did mean nothing to you, Donald?”

“Was it just collude, screwed, thank you, dude?” Putin asked.

“So, unfortunately, you leave me no choice. I am giving back my half of the friendship locket. Our bromance is br-over.”

‘Putin’ then showed a video “to explain how I feel,” cutting together pictures of the Russian president looking sad, set to the tune of “All By Myself.” Very Bridget Jones.

The skit ended with Putin saying, “Now all I have left to remember you by is the pee-pee tape.”

Though Trump signed the sanctions into law at the behest of Congress, in a statement, the president said the decree was “flawed.”

"The bill remains seriously flawed—particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate.

"Congress could not even negotiate a health care bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together.

"I built a truly great company worth many billions of dollars. That is a big part of the reason I was elected. As President, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress.